USD/CHF: We expect a fall within the bearish impulse

In the long term, the USDCHF pair can build a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. Its final part, wave Ⓩ, is under development.
The primary wave Ⓩ may end in the form of a standard intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C). Wave (A) is a 5-wave bearish impulse, wave (B) has a horizontal internal structure of a double three W-X-Y.
Thus, the formation of the final intermediate wave (C) can be expected in the near future. Its internal structure is shown by trend lines. Perhaps it will be at 76.4% of impulse (A), and will end near 0.872.
Let's consider a scenario where the development of correction (B) can be continued. In this view, it can take the form of a triple three consisting of sub-waves W-X-Y-X-Z.
The minor sub-waves W-X-Y-X have been completed. To complete the final bullish wave Z, which can take a zigzag shape, it is necessary that the minute impulse wave ⓒ be built.
Probably, the bulls will send the market to the level of 0.946. At that level, minor wave Z will be equal to wave Y.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.