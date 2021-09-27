USD/CHF stays above an upside support line

USD/CHF traded higher on Monday, emerged temporarily above the high of last Wednesday, at 0.9273, but pulled back below it. Overall, the pair continues to trade above the upside support line drawn from the low of August 4th, and therefore, we would consider the near-term outlook to still be positive, even if the current setback continues for a while more.
If indeed we see some further retreat, the bulls may decide to jump back into the action from near the 0.9220 territory, which acted as a temporary floor between September 21st and 24th, or from near the aforementioned upside line. This time, the rebound may result in a permanent break above 0.9273, which could encourage advances towards the 0.9332 barrier, marked by the high of September 20th. If the bulls are not willing to stop there either, then we could see the trend extending towards the 0.9305 territory, defined as a resistance by the peak of April 6th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI moved back above 50, but just ticked down, while the MACD lies slightly above both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators suggest that the rate may have started gathering upside speed, which supports a trend continuation, but the fact that the RSI ticked down make us careful over a possible further retreat before the next leg north.
Now, in order to start examining the case of a bearish reversal, we would like to see a dip below 0.9163, marked by the low of September 15th. The pair will already be below the upside line taken from the low of August 4th, and the bears may decide to dive towards the 0.9115 or 0.9100 zones, marked by the lows of September 3rd and August 30th respectively. If neither support is able to stop the decline, then a break lower may see scope for extensions towards the 0.9050 area, near the low of August 5th.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 in aftermath of German elections
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, struggling to rise amid the close German elections. The safe-haven dollar dropped earlier as the Evergrande crisis eased. US Durable Goods Orders and a speech by the ECB's Lagarde are eyed.
GBP/USD rises to 1.37 as upbeat mood outweigh petrol crisis
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.37, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and last week's BOE hawkishness. Brexit-related shortages of petrol in the UK hurt sterling earlier.
XAU/USD eyes $1767 critical supply zone
Gold is easing off the higher levels, as the risk-on market environment amid ebbing China Evergrande fears and US stimulus optimism dulls the safe-haven appeal of the bright metal.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.