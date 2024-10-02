- USD/CAD attracts sellers for the second straight day, though the downside seems limited.
- Oil prices rise amid Middle East tensions and underpin the Loonie, weighing on the major.
- Reduced bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut in November lend support to the USD and the pair.
The USD/CAD pair extends the overnight retracement slide from a one-week high and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Wednesday. Fears of a full-out war in the Middle East escalated further after Iran launched over 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation to the Israeli aggression in Lebanon against the Iran-backed armed movement Hezbollah. Furthermore, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that Iran would pay for its missile attack. The development fuels worries that an Israeli attack on Iran's oil facilities could disrupt supply from the key producing region, which continues to lend some support to Crude Oil prices. This, in turn, is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and dragging the currency pair lower.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, preserves its recovery gains registered over the past two days amid signs of a resilient US labor market and could help limit losses for the USD/CAD pair. In fact, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that the number of job openings unexpectedly increased after two straight monthly declines, to 8.04 million in August. This comes on top of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's relatively hawkish remarks earlier this week and forced investors to reassess the likelihood of a more aggressive policy easing. That said, the Institute of Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI indicated that the business activity contracted for the sixth straight month in September.
This keeps the door open for another oversized 50 basis points interest rate cut by the Fed in November, which, in turn, holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and fails to assist the USD/CAD pair to attract any meaningful buyers. Meanwhile, expectations for a bigger interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC) should cap gains for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and help limit losses for the currency pair. Traders might also prefer to wait for the US monthly employment details, popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report due on Friday, before positioning for the next leg of a directional move. In the meantime, Wednesday's release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment might produce short-term opportunities later during the North American session.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight failure to find acceptance above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent downfall from the September monthly peak and the subsequent downfall favors bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in negative territory and have again started drifting lower on hourly charts, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the downside. Hence, a further weakness below the 1.3475-1.3470 area, towards retesting the multi-month low around the 1.3420 region touched last week, looks like a distinct possibility. The latter is closely followed by the 1.3400 round figure, which if broken decisively will pave the way for the resumption of the recent well-established downtrend witnessed over the past two months or so.
On the flip side, any recovery attempt beyond the 1.3500 psychological mark might continue to face stiff resistance near the 1.3535-1.3540 region, or the 50% Fibo. level. That said, some follow-through buying beyond the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart might trigger a short-covering move and lift the USD/CAD pair to the 1.3580 supply zone. The latter is closely followed by the very important 200-day SMA, currently pegged just ahead of the 1.3600 mark. A sustained strength beyond the said handle will set the stage for a move towards challenging the monthly peak, around the 1.3645-1.3650 region.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades below 1.1100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in private sector rose at a stronger pace than forecast in September, supporting the USD.
GBP/USD remains on the backfoot below 1.3300
GBP/USD continues to trade below 1.3300 in the American session on Wednesday. US ADP Employment Change came in at 143,000 in September, surpassing the market expectation of 120,000 and making it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold hovers around $2,660 after US opening
Spot Gold hovers around $2,650 a troy ounce on Wednesday, confined to a tight trading range amid a generally pessimistic market mood favoring both Gold and the US Dollar (USD).
Bitcoin holds above $61,000 after sell-off driven by escalating conflict between Israel and Iran
Bitcoin recovers slightly on Wednesday, trading above $61,000, after Tuesday’s slump due to the escalating Israel-Iran conflicts. The decline, which led BTC to trade below $61,000, wiped out more than $500 million from the crypto market.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.