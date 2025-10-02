TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Seems poised to surpass 200-day SMA, around 1.4000 mark

  • USD/CAD is seen consolidating in a range on Thursday amid mixed fundamental cues.
  • Bearish Crude Oil prices undermine the Loonie and lend support to the currency pair.
  • Fed rate cut bets keep the USD on the defensive and act as a headwind for spot prices.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Seems poised to surpass 200-day SMA, around 1.4000 mark
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The USD/CAD pair oscillates in a narrow band below mid-1.3900s through the first half of the European session on Thursday, though it remains well within striking distance of the highest level since May 20 retested the pervious day. Crude Oil prices struggle to register any meaningful recovery and languish near a four-month low touched on Wednesday amid concerns about oversupply. Investors seem worried that a prolonged US government shutdown could have an adverse effect on the world's largest economy and dent fuel demand. This comes amid speculations of higher output by OPEC+ and continues to weigh on the black liquid, which is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie.

The USD/CAD bulls, however, seem reluctant amid the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling bias. Traders ramped up their bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs two more times this year, in October and December, following the disappointing release of private-sector employment details on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing reported that private companies shed 32K jobs in September, marking the biggest drop since March 2023. Moreover, the August payrolls number was also revised down to show a loss of 3K jobs compared to an increase of 54K reported initially. This offsets an improvement in the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which rose from 48.7 to 49.1 in September.

The latter still indicated a contraction in the manufacturing business activity for the seventh consecutive month. Meanwhile, US government agencies began shutting down after President Donald Trump's Republican Party failed to agree with opposition Democrats on a way forward on a spending bill. However, investors, so far, seem unfazed amid expectations of a limited impact on the economic performance, which is evident from a generally positive tone around the global equity markets. This turns out to be another factor weighing on the safe-haven buck and acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, the lack of any meaningful selling warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.

This week's important US macro releases, scheduled at the beginning of a new month, including the closely-watched Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday, could be delayed amid the US government shutdown. This, in turn, leaves the USD at the mercy of speeches from influential FOMC members. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics might contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

USD/CAD daily chart

Technical Outlook

The recent repeated rebounds from 1.3725-1.3720 horizontal support and this week's resilience below the 1.3900 mark favor the USD/CAD bulls. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone, suggesting that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3955-1.3960 area, or the multi-month top, will reaffirm the constructive outlook and allow the pair to reclaim the 1.4000 psychological mark for the first time since May. The said handle coincides with a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which, if cleared, decisively will set the stage for the resumption of the uptrend witnessed over the past two weeks or so.

On the flip side, any corrective pullback might continue to attract dip-buyers near the 1.3900 mark. Some follow-through selling below the 1.3885 region area, however, could expose the next relevant support near the 1.3845 horizontal support before the USD/CAD pair drops to the 1.3800 round figure. A convincing break below the latter would negate the positive bias and make spot prices vulnerable to accelerate the fall slide towards the 1.3770 area en route to the 1.3725-1.3720 pivotal support.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: Gina appears capped by 1.1800

EUR/USD: Gina appears capped by 1.1800

EUR/USD trades on the defensive in the low-1.1700s, managing to regain some traction following earlier lows near 1.1680. The pair’s decline comes on the back of the resumption of the demand for the Greenback amid persistent uncertainty surrounding the US political scenario.

GBP/USD meets daily contention around 1.3400

GBP/USD meets daily contention around 1.3400

GBP/USD halts its four-day positive streak on Thursday, slipping back to three-day lows near 1.3400 before attempting a comeback. Cable’s correction comes in response to a marked rebound in the Greenback and the BoE’s cautious guidance, while investors remain watchful of events surrounding the US government shutdown.

Gold recovers after flirting with $3,820

Gold recovers after flirting with $3,820

Gold remains on the back foot, although it manages well to bounce off the daily contention area around $3,820 per troy ounce. The yellow metal’s daily pullback comes largely in response to the decent bounce in the Greenback along with mixed US yields across the curve, all amid US government shutdown concerns.

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

US government shutdown creates heightened uncertainty for investors. Data blackout could influence the Fed's policymaking process. The risk-averse market atmosphere is likely to continue to support safe-haven assets.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

Ripple nears $3.00 as VivoPower raises $19 million to scale digital asset treasury

Ripple nears $3.00 as VivoPower raises $19 million to scale digital asset treasury

Ripple (XRP) rises in tandem with the larger cryptocurrency market on Thursday, as investors position themselves in anticipation of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) in October. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers