USD/CAD Price Forecast: Could test 200-day SMA near 1.4000; US PCE Price Index in focus

- USD/CAD attracts buyers for the fifth straight day amid the divergent BoC-Fed outlooks.
- A modest USD pullback and the recent recovery in Oil prices fail to support the Loonie.
- Traders look to the US PCE Price Index and Canadian monthly GDP for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair prolongs its uptrend for the fifth consecutive day – also marking the seventh day of a positive move in the previous eight – and trades near its highest level since May 20, around mid-1.3900s during the early European session on Friday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of expectations for additional interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada (BoC). In fact, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday that the central bank will support economic growth while ensuring inflation remains well controlled. This offsets a recovery in Crude Oil prices witnessed since the beginning of this week and continues to undermine the Loonie.
Meanwhile, dovish BoC outlook marks a significant divergence in comparison to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's cautious remarks. Powell told reporters last week that the move to lower rates was a risk management cut and that he doesn't feel the need to move quickly on rates as risks to inflation remain tilted to the upside. Powell further stated earlier this week that easing too aggressively could leave the inflation job unfinished and need to reverse course. Moreover, the upbeat US macro data released on Thursday fueled uncertainty over the pace of rate cuts by the Fed, which lifted the US Dollar (USD) to a three-week high and offered additional support to the USD/CAD pair.
The third estimate of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the economy expanded at an annualized pace of 3.8% in the second quarter. The revision was higher than the growth of 3.3% reported previously and also highlighted a strong rebound from a 0.5% contraction recorded in the first quarter. Furthermore, the US Census Bureau reported that Durable Goods Orders rose by 2.9% month-over-month in August, reversing a revised 2.7% slump in July and better than market expectations of a 0.5% fall. Adding to this, US Initial Jobless Claims fell to 218K for the week ending September 20 from the previous week’s revised 232K.
The strong data points to economic resilience despite headwinds stemming from US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and temper hopes for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed. Nevertheless, traders are still pricing in a greater chance that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs again in October and December. This, in turn, prompts some USD profit-taking ahead of the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index later during the North American session. Apart from this, the monthly Canadian GDP print for July, which is expected to show that the economy grew by 0.1%, might provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair heading into the weekend.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated rebounds from 1.3725-1.3720 horizontal support and the overnight breakout through the 1.3900 mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for the USD/CAD bulls. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in positive territory and are still away from the overbought zone, spot prices could extend the momentum further towards the 1.4000 psychological mark. The latter represents the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which, if cleared, decisively will set the stage for an extension of the uptrend witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
On the flip side, any corrective pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.3900 mark. Some follow-through selling below the overnight swing low, around the 1.3885 region, could expose the next relevant support near the 1.3845 horizontal support before the USD/CAD pair eventually drops to the 1.3800 round figure. A convincing break below the latter would negate the positive outlook and drag spot prices below the 1.3770 area, towards the 1.3725-1.3720 pivotal support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher toward 1.1700 ahead of US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD is grinding higher toward 1.1700 in early European trading on Friday, helped by a brief pullback in the US Dollar from seven-week highs against its major rivals. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3350; US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3350 in the European session on Friday, staying close to seven-week troughs. The pair draws support from a pause in the US Dollar upside as traders take a breather and reosition themselves before the key US PCE inflation data release.
Gold trades with positive bias as USD retreats from three week top ahead of US PCE data
Gold turns positive for the second straight day following an intraday dip to the $3,734 area and touches a fresh daily peak during the first half of the European session on Friday. The commodity, however, remains confined in the previous day's broader trading range as traders opt to wait for the release of the US PCE Price Index before placing fresh directional bets.
US core PCE inflation set to hold steady in August to confirm Federal Reserve cautious stance
The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for August on Friday at 12:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to advance 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) in August.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.