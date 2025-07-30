USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bulls pause for a breather ahead of us data, BOC/Fed decisions

- USD/CAD is seen digesting its recent strong gains registered over the past week or so.
- Traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key BoC and FOMC policy decisions.
- The fundamental backdrop favors bulls and backs the case for a further appreciation.
The USD/CAD pair enters a bullish consolidation phase on Wednesday and oscillates in a range just below a five-week high set the previous day as traders opt to move to the sidelines ahead of key central bank events. The Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce their policy decisions later during the North American session. However, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
The Canadian central bank is expected to hold overnight rates steady at 2.75% for the third consecutive meeting and opt for a wait-and-see approach amid trade-related uncertainties. In fact, US President Donald Trump has said that he does not expect to reach a trade deal with Canada. Trump has already imposed a blanket 25% tariff on imports of certain Canadian goods, as well as a 50% tariff on aluminium and steel imports and a 25% tariff on all cars and trucks not built in the US. Furthermore, Trump said that US importers buying goods from Canada will face a 35% tax if no deal is reached before the 1 August deadline. This, to a large extent, overshadows a further rise in Crude Oil prices and continues to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie.
However, a modest US Dollar (USD) pullback from its highest level since June 23, touched on Tuesday, amid some repositioning trade heading into the crucial FOMC policy update, acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. Any meaningful USD corrective slide seems elusive in the wake of the growing acceptance that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer amid the upside risks to inflation from higher US tariffs. The US central bank is anticipated to leave interest rates unchanged in the 4.25-4.50% range despite relentless political pressure. Hence, the focus remains on the accompanying policy statement, which, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments during the post-meeting presser, will be scrutinized for cues about the rate-cut path.
This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair. In the meantime, traders on Wednesday will take cues from the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment amid signs of a slowdown in the labor market. In fact, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday showed that the number of job openings on the last business day of June stood at 7.43 million. This follows the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 7.71 million and missed estimates for 7.55 million.
Separately, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index rose to 97.2 in July from 95.2 the previous month, suggesting that consumers are feeling optimistic. This could translate into increased consumer spending and play a significant role in stimulating economic activity. Hence, investors will also keep a close eye on the Advanced Q2 GDP print, which could provide some impetus to the buck and the USD/CAD pair later during the North American session.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical Outlook
The overnight sustained move and close above the 1.3750 area was seen as a fresh trigger for the USD/CAD bulls. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and are still away from being in the overbought zone, validating the near-term positive outlook. Some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high, around the 1.3785-1.3790 region, will reaffirm the constructive setup and lift spot prices to the 1.3840 intermediate hurdle en route to the 1.3900 neighborhood.
On the flip side, any corrective slide below the 1.3750 immediate support could attract some dip-buyers around the 1.3720 region. This should help limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair near the 1.3700 mark, which should now act as a strong support and a key pivotal point. A convincing break below the latter, however, could drag spot prices to the 1.3655-1.3650 intermediate support en route to the 1.3610-1.3600 region. Some follow-through selling might shift the bias in favor of bearish traders and pave the way for deeper losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1550 after upbeat German GDP data
EUR/USD holds its ground and trades near 1.1550 in the European morning on Wednesday. A broadly weaker US Dollar, amid profit-taking ahead of the US Q2 GDP data and Fed policy decision, allows the pair to keep its footing. Meanwhile, the data from Germany showed that the GDP expanded at a stronger pace than expected in Q2.
GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 amid pre-Fed market caution
GBP/USD reverses gains to test 1.3550 in early Europe on Wednesday, despite the latest leg lower in the US Dollar. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on high-beta currencies such as the Pound Sterling amid a typical cautious environment ahead of the critical US GDP data and Fed rate decision.
Gold price edges higher amid retreating USD and safe-haven buying ahead of Fed decision
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the second straight day on Wednesday, though it lacks follow-through as traders remain on the sidelines ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC policy update. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting later today.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple brace for volatility after Fed decision
Bitcoin has been trading in a range-bound scenario between $116,000 and $120,000 for the last two weeks, indicating indecision among traders. Ethereum and Ripple prices are holding above their key support levels, showing signs of rebound.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.