USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bulls have the upper hand despite corrective slide, 1.3800 holds the key

- USD/CAD drifts lower on Thursday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Rising Oil prices underpin the Loonie and weigh on the pair amid a softer USD.
- The BoC’s outsized rate cut and bets for a less aggressive Fed easing limit losses.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some sellers on Thursday and moves away from its highest level since early August, around the 1.3860-1.3865 region touched in reaction to the Bank of Canada's (BoC) oversized rate cut the previous day. The Canadian central bank took an aggressive step and decided to lower its key benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the recent decline in Canada’s annual inflation rate to 1.6% in September, along with signs that the economy and labour markets are weakening, paves the way for aggressive interest rate cuts going forward. This, in turn, weighed on the Canadian Dollar (USD) and provided a goodish intraday lift to the currency pair.
That said, a fresh leg up in Crude Oil prices, bolstered by persistent geopolitical risks stemming from the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, offers some support to the commodity-linked Loonie. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) pullback, from its highest level since July 30 touched on Wednesday, is seen exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. The US Treasury bond yields retreat from a three-month peak, which, along with a stable performance across the global equity markets, prompts some profit-taking around the safe-haven buck. That said, bets for smaller rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and deficit-spending concerns after the US election should limit the downside for the US bond yields.
Investors remain concerned that the spending plans of both Vice President Kamala Harris and the Republican nominee Donald Trump will further increase the deficit. Furthermore, rising odds of former President Donald Trump winning the November 5 US Presidential election fuel speculations about the launch of potentially inflation-generating tariffs. This might continue to push the US bond yields higher and favors the USD bulls, supporting prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/CAD pair. Traders now look forward to the release of the flash US PMI prints. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD, which, along with Oil price dynamics, might produce short-term trading opportunities.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, a daily close above the 1.3800 mark earlier this week was seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in positive territory and suggest that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside. That said, the overnight failure to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3850 region warrants some caution before positioning for further gains. Acceptance above the said area could lift spot prices beyond the 1.3875 intermediate hurdle, towards reclaiming the 1.3900 mark. The upward trajectory could extend further towards challenging the highest level since October 2022, around the 1.3945 region touched last month.
On the flip side, weakness below the 1.3800 mark could be seen as a buying opportunity. This should help limit the downside near last week's swing low, around the 1.3750-1.3745 area. A convincing break below the latter, however, might prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/CAD pair further below the 1.3700 mark, towards testing the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 1.3665 region. This is followed by the 200-day SMA, around the 1.3625 zone, which if broken will negate the positive outlook and shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders.
USD/CAD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks supported by the 200-day SMA… for now
AUD/USD advanced marginally and put some distance from recent lows near the 0.6600 region on Thursday, always on the back of the weaker US Dollar and the much-needed recovery in the risk complex.
EUR/USD reclaimed the 1.0800 barrier and beyond
Renewed selling pressure in the Greenback lent oxygen to EUR/USD, sending it back above 1.0800 the figure despite business activity in the euro area remained depressed, and the ECB is warming up for extra rate cuts.
Gold stabilizes around $2,735
Following Wednesday's sharp correction, Gold regains its traction and trades in positive territory above $2,730 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats following a three-day climb, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP note slight increase on Thursday
Bitcoin price increases on Thursday, BTC holds onto recent gains. Data from Farside Investors shows that Bitcoin-based funds observed inflows of $192.4 million.
ECB comments suggest there’s a new rush towards neutral rates
The ECB has made a remarkable U-turn recently. Last week’s rate cut was just the beginning, and this week’s comments indicate that the ECB is now eager to quickly bring rates down to neutral and stay ahead of the curve in monetary policy.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.