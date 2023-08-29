Next week (Wednesday) the next meeting of the Bank of Canada will take place, and economists fear that in the context of accelerated inflation, the leaders of the Canadian Central Bank will be forced to go for a new increase in interest rates, even despite the risks of plunging the national economy into recession.
All this, oddly enough, has a negative impact on the Canadian dollar (usually, when the interest rate is expected to rise, the quotes of the national currency strengthen).
Probably, here an important role in the dynamics of the Canadian dollar, as well as other major commodity currencies, is played by macro statistics coming from China, indicating a slowdown in business activity, industrial production and a drop in retail sales.
Market participants also continue to evaluate the results of the Fed Chairman Powell's speech at a symposium in Jackson Hole, and the DXY dollar index broke through 104.00 at the end of last week and updated a 5-month high at 104.38.
Powell noted the stability of the US economy and a strong national labor market, confirming the readiness of the Fed leaders to further tighten monetary policy. This contributes to the growth of market expectations for another interest rate hike towards the end of the year, although they have not changed in relation to the September meeting of the Fed.
Will the Bank of Canada be able to raise the interest rate again in the face of accelerated inflation, but a slowdown in the national economy?
Given the hawkish rhetoric of the Fed leaders regarding the prospects for the monetary policy of the US Central Bank, we should probably expect further growth in the USD/CAD pair.
The nearest targets are located at local resistance levels 1.3665, 1.3700, distant ones - at local resistance levels 1.3810, 1.3860.
In an alternative scenario, USD/CAD will resume its decline. The first sell signal is a breakdown of the support level at 1.3592 and today's low at 1.3586, and the confirming signal is a breakdown of the important short-term support level at 1.3553.
Support levels: 1.3593, 1.3586, 1.3553, 1.3500, 1.3450, 1.3425, 1.3405, 1.3380, 1.3320, 1.3300, 1.3200, 1.3170, 1.3100.
Resistance levels: 1.3640, 1.3665, 1.3700, 1.3810, 1.3860, 1.3900, 1.3970, 1.4000.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0800 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0800, under renewed selling in the European trading hours. The pair is weighed by a modest US Dollar recovery, despite sluggish US Treasury bond yields. US jobs and sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.2600 as US Dollar recovers ahead of data
GBP/USD is holding steady just above 1.0800, wiping out early gains in European trading this Tuesday. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood while the US Treasury bond yields lick their wounds. Focus shifts to the mid-tier US economic data for fresh cues.
Gold price gathers strength for further upside ahead of US labor market data
Gold price gathers strength to extend its recovery above $1,920 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) holds economic indicators accountable for further policy action. Jerome Powell reiterated at the Jackson Hole Symposium that the central bank will remain data-dependent.
XRP price winds along near $0.52 as Ripple prepares for SEC appeal on Judge Torres ruling
XRP price tried to recover after breaking past the $0.50 hurdle. The two key catalysts likely influencing the altcoin’s price: The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and upcoming appeal-related developments, as well as XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.
US JOLTS Preview: Job Openings set to decline further in July
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday, August 29, by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of job openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.