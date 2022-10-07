USD/CHF awaits breakout
The US dollar bounces higher as traders bet on the Fed to stay on an aggressive tightening course. With the double top (0.9860) now out of the picture, the directional bias remains up as the greenback consolidates its gains over the 20-day moving average. The narrowing range between 0.9740 and 0.9950 could be a sign of accumulation. A bullish breakout would lift offers back to June’s high at 1.0040, a step closer to resume the uptrend in the medium-term. However, a deeper correction would bring the pair to 0.9620.
EUR/JPY seeks support
The euro weakened after the ECB minutes showed that a recession was "increasingly likely". A break above 143.50 the origin of a previous liquidation has prompted sellers to cover their bets. This is an indication of strong interest in maintaining the euro’s lead. As the RSI drops back to the neutral area, the former supply zone around 141.40 is the first level to gauge follow-up bids. A bounce would carry the single currency to the recent peak at 145.50. Otherwise, the pair may drift towards 139.30.
S&P 500 attempts to bounce
The S&P 500 treads water ahead of the nonfarm payrolls report in September. The index has been looking to claw back some losses after its drop below the critical floor at 3750. Sentiment remains downbeat though there could be short-term opportunities in the current recovery. A rally above 3670 has eased the selling pressure, turning it into a fresh support. 3900 is a major hurdle where the bears could be expected to double down. The bulls will need to clear this supply area before a rebound could gain traction.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 0.9800 after NFP-inspired drop
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward 0.9800 after having declined sharply in the early American session with the initial reaction to the US jobs report. In September, Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000, surpassing the market expectation of 250,000.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.1100
Although GBP/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses, it continues to trade in negative territory near 1.1100. The renewed dollar strength on upbeat labour market data from the US weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week little changed.
Gold bounces back, recovers above $1,700
Gold came under selling pressure and fell to a fresh daily low of $1,690.55 on Friday before recovering modestly. Following the upbeat labor market figures from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. The NFP could trigger a volatile episode that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
TWTR falls as Musk saga continues
The will-he-won't-he saga appears to be nearing a conclusion, but it is not over the finish line yet. Market participants and investors look to be doubting the deal if the latest share price movements are anything to go by.