In February, the economy added 379,000 nonfarm payroll jobs while the unemployment rate edged down to 6.2%. To secure a faster recovery, policymakers should continue provisioning ample fiscal and monetary support. Premature removal of either could threaten the prospects of the recovery.
Key points
- Lower new Covid-19 cases and the lift of restrictions have benefited job creation
- One of the hardest hit sectors, leisure and hospitality rebounded strongly in February
- Despite robust job creation, the number of unemployed is 4.3 million higher than in February 2020
- Monetary and fiscal support are still needed to achieve a full recovery
En ningún caso BBVA será responsable de las pérdidas, daños o perjuicios de cualquier tipo que surjan por acceder y usar el website, incluyéndose, pero no limitándose, a los producidos en los sistemas informáticos o los provocados por la introducción de virus y/o ataques informáticos. BBVA tampoco será responsable de los daños que pudieran sufrir los usuarios por un uso inadecuado de este website y, en modo alguno, de las caídas, interrupciones, ausencia o defecto en las telecomunicaciones.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 after robust US Nonfarm Payrolls data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19 after dipping below that number in response to the US Nonfarm Payrolls, which showed an increase of 379K jobs in February. Higher yields in response to Powell are keeping the dollar bid.
GBP/USD recovers after post-NFP dip below 1.38
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 bus till down the day. The US gained 379.000 jobs, roughly double than expected and supporting the dollar. The Senate's stimulus debate is eyed.
Gold still eyes June 2020 lows at $1670 after weekly closing below $1700
Weekly closing below $1700 keeps the XAU/USD sellers hopeful. A bounce towards 50-SMA on 4H cannot be ruled out in the near-term. RSI stays bearish while gold holds within a potential falling wedge.
Ethereum price primed for a swift recovery as the network prepares for a major update in July
Ethereum price aims for a significant recovery towards $2,000. A major upgrade scheduled for July intends to fix the problem with gas fees on Ethereum. ETH miners are not happy with the decision.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).