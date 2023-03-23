Traders have managed to revive the risk-on rally this afternoon, putting the uncertainty of the past 24 hours behind them, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stock rally revives despite central bank hikes
“It looks like it will take more than some hikes by central banks to deter investors from pushing stocks higher. After a shaky start this morning equities have had a better afternoon; European markets have clawed back most of their losses while the US is enjoying renewed strength. It seems the Fed was able to strike the right note after all.”
FTSE 100 held back by stronger pound
“A slew of ex-dividends and gains for sterling have meant the FTSE 100 hasn’t joined in the more optimistic afternoon session. However, this is likely to be a temporary development – the outlook for the global economy has improved even from where it was on Monday. This should see some renewed strength for banks and miners in the medium term, making the FTSE 100 an interest play on global growth.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0900 as DXY recovers modestly Premium
EUR/USD erased daily gains during the American session as Wall Street moved off highs. The deterioration in market sentiment is helping the US Dollar look less weak. As a result, the pair is moving further away from the seven-week high of 1.0929 toward 1.0850.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
Breaking: Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon arrested in Montenegro: Interior minister
Terraform Labs' founder Do Kwon is arrested, according to Minister of Interior of Montenegro Filip Adzic. This is a developing story and will updated
International outlook: Global Economy Proving Resilient, for Now
Wells Fargo analysts forecast a modestly softer U.S. dollar than previously, and forecast the trade-weighted dollar against the advanced foreign economies to depreciate by 3% by the end of 2023 and a further 5% in 2024