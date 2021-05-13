Ongoing inflation fears remain, yet improved jobless claims help lift spirits in the US. Meanwhile, UK reopening stocks have been dealt a blow after SAGE claimed that a rise in the Indian Covid strain could slow the pace of lockdown easing.
- US markets regain ground despite ongoing inflation fears
- UK reopening stocks suffer as rise in Indian strain heightens risk of delay
- US jobless claims highlight how NFP weakness could be fleeting
A strong US jobless claims reading has settled some of the nerves evident within markets today, as US markets regain ground in the wake of sharp inflation-fuelled losses this week. The FTSE 100 remains stuck in the quagmire of higher inflation-higher rates thinking, which looks likely to remain an ongoing issue in the coming months. Chinese PPI data on Tuesday highlighted how higher commodity prices are feeding into factory costs, and today’s 6.2% reading for the US PPI brought confirmation of that worldwide trend. From a market perspective the notion that a lasting surge in inflation could cause the withdrawal of stimulus brings plenty of fear over market valuations. However, it we are only just recently seeing inflation really pick up steam, and thus it leaves traders asking the question of just how long this needs to persist for the central banks to believe it is more that just a transitory post-lockdown adjustment.
Questions around the reopening of the UK economy have dealt a blow to the lies of Hammerson, Cineworld, and Card Factory. A rise in the spread of the Indian variant in the UK does raise questions over whether that strain could bypass vaccines and cause issues for the health care system if unchecked. Undoubtably the strain evident within India has wreaked havoc across that nation, yet the difference in vaccination levels compared to the UK should ease concerns that the reopening plans should be adjusted. Despite the vaccines clearly unable to fully protect against particular rogue strains, the ability to avoid hospitalisations and reduce the severity of the condition does provide greater hope that the UK recovery can go ahead as planned.
US jobless claims tumbled below the 500k mark for the first time since the onset of the crisis. Today’s unemployment claims figure of 473,000 highlights how the US jobs trajectory remains on a positive pathway despite the recent collapse in payrolls. Nonetheless, with continuing claims and jobless claims both on the slide, today’s data provides confidence that payrolls will rise and unemployment will decline as we move forward.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains sub-1.2100 after upbeat US data
US Producer Prices rose by more than anticipated, while unemployment claims shrank by more than anticipated. EUR/USD keeps trading below 1.2100 as investors eye firmer government bond yields.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD bounces off weekly lows, lacks follow-through buying
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus. Wall Street benchmarks dropped over 2.0%, down for third day, but S&P 500 Futures prints 0.10% gains afterward.
Nightmares repeat as BTC flash crashes
The recent Bitcoin price crash seen on Wednesday is comparable to the one in late April. However, unlike the last time, this drop was not due to rumors of new tax proposals.
S&P 500 Nasdaq: PPI confirms the CPI, Fed is in bed as inflation means red
Wednesday's wake-up call to the dovish Fed was repeated with the release of PPI on Thursday. Core CPI was 0.7% versus forecasts for 0.4%. Now is buy the dip still in focus and is don't fight the Fed still the trade?