In a quiet data week, the market’s focus remains on the Jackson Hole Symposium for any policy tweaks from Fed’s Chair, Jerome Powell. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City hosts dozens of central bankers, policymakers, academics, and economists from around the world at its annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Higher rates, for longer?
The main question investors will be wanting to know is does the Fed see the need for even higher rates for even longer. Current expectations from short-term interest rate markets are that the terminal rate for the Fed will be marginally higher than the current rate of 5.375% and that there will be a rate cut around May next year. See below for the details.
Wall Street Journal’s Timiraos had sent speculation going that the Fed was communicating a more hawkish message through his tweet that higher neutral rates looked likely. However, late in the European Session on Monday Timiraos said that he believes Powell is unlikely to talk about higher rates at Jackson Hole. This kept yields contained and raises a more neutral expectation for Powell’s speech.
What to watch and the market reaction to expect
Powell speaks on Friday at 15:05 UK time and this is what to look for. If Powell sends a message that rates are sufficiently restrictive and no more rate hikes are needed, and also, that rate cuts could be expected next year, then expect a possibility of USD falls, US yields to fall, stocks to gain, and precious metals to gain.
However, if Powell sends a message that more rate hikes are needed and that no rate cuts will be coming in 2024, then expect the possibility of USD, USDJPY, and US yields to gain, and gold to continue to fall.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0850 after disappointing German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since mid-June below 1.0850. The data from Germany and the EU showed that Services PMI fell into contraction territory below 50 in August, weighing heavily on the Euro. Focus shifts to US PMI readings.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2700 on dismal UK PMI
GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2700 in the European session on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped below 50 in August, revealing a contraction in the private sector's business activity. Markets await US PMI surveys.
Gold stands firmer above $1,900 mark on softer US Dollar
Gold price gains positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields undermines the US Dollar and lends some support. China's economic woes further boost demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Optimism Whales scoop OP tokens ahead of Ethereum Cancun upgrade
Optimism is one of the largest Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions. Whales or large wallet investors in the ecosystem are accumulating OP, the native governance token of the project since the last week of May 2023.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Manufacturing survey expected to stay below 50 in August
Business activity in the US private sector, as measured by the S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) through a monthly survey, will see the release of the August preliminary estimates of Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI on Wednesday.