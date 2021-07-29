US GDP Quick Analysis: Goldilocks for stocks? Three reasons to cheer a weak growth figure

- The US economy has grown by 6.5% in the second quarter, far lower than 8.6% projected.
- Disappointing data could prevent Fed tightening for longer, a boon for stocks.
- Inventory depletion cut growth for the second consecutive quarter, potentially lifting growth later.
Growth has missed expectations by over 2% – in normal days that would be deeply devastating for markets. A miss of 2% annualized or 0.5% quarterly is substantial. However, in post-pandemic times, such a miss conceals significant positive news that could support markets.
First, the 6.5% annualized increase in Gross Domestic Product represents robust growth in absolute terms, considering the pre-pandemic "normal" of 2-2.5%. It came on top of 6.4% in the first quarter. So far, 2021 is shaping up to be one of the strongest years on record.
Secondly, there is room for considerable growth also in the second half of the year – even if the Delta covid variant serves as a speed limit. Inventories cut the expansion by 1.1% in the three months ending in June, and by around 2.7% in those ending in March. Depleted stocks need to be replenished.
Filling up inventories seems imminent, and that is a boon for factories and also for consumers – who will have more on what to splash their cash. Instead of extraordinary growth in the second quarter and mediocre one afterward, investors can now expect "only" strong growth, but lasting for longer. That is good news for many companies.
Third, the relatively downbeat headline figure seems to vindicate the dovish view by the Federal Reserve. Only on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrained from putting a date on when the bank would even consider tapering down its bond-buying scheme. It currently stands at $120 billion/month and will likely last for longer.
More dollars from the central bank imply additional support for equities.
Overall, the second quarter's GDP report looks like a win-win for stocks. For the dollar, it adds to the misery already inflicted by the Fed.
See Inflation, the chip shortage and Delta are peaking, what it means for markets and the dollar
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits three-week highs after the Fed, dismal US growth figures
EUR/USD approaches 1.1900, hitting the highest in three weeks. The dollar is falling across the board after the Fed refrained from pre-announcing tapering and sees inflation as transitory. German CPI beat estimates with 3.8% YoY in July. US GDP misses expectations.
GBP/USD soars above 1.3950 on Fed dovishness, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, extending its gains after the Fed seemed reluctant to taper bond buys. The EU's suspension of legal action over the NI protocol supports sterling. UK scraps quarantine rules for fully vaccinated EU, US travelers.
GBP/USD soars above 1.3950 on Fed dovishness, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, extending its gains after the Fed seemed reluctant to taper bond buys. The EU's suspension of legal action over the NI protocol supports sterling. UK scraps quarantine rules for fully vaccinated EU, US travelers.
XAU/USD fast approaching 200-DMA ahead of US GDP
Gold price has accelerated its advance and hits fresh weekly highs at $1819, closing in on the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821.
XRP in a league of its own as BTC and ETH pull back
Bitcoin price is setting the stage for a pullback after a 40% upswing. Ethereum price is following BTC but might undergo consolidation. Ripple price defies its run-up, suggesting a minor correction might be enough before another rally begins.