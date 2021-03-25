US Feb Durable goods data came in below expectations as production took a hit on account of weather and shortage of components. The overall sentiment seems to be that of caution. The reflation rally is taking a bit of a breather.
There has been little change in US yields and break evens overnight. The Dollar strengthened yesterday but is steady overnight. The Nasdaq ended 2% lower. Asian equities are trading with modest gains. Asian currencies are trading weak against the US Dollar.
There has been a massive rally in corporate bonds and SDLs and to some extent in Gsecs as well over the last 2-3 sessions. 10y SDL cutoffs were lower by 20bps compared to last time. Yields on 10y AAA PSU bonds are down nearly 35bps compared to last week. Cancellation of Gsec auction, correction in US yields and crude prices, aggressive purchases by EPFO are all factors that have contributed to the rally.
The Nifty shed 1.79% yesterday but is likely to recoup some of the losses today.
1y forwards cooled off 6p yesterday in the latter part of the session. LD-Fd continues to remain elevated at 19p.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.30. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
Gold clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old triangle
Gold eases inside a choppy range around the key moving average. The yellow metal stays bear near 200-HMA while funneling down the one-week-old symmetrical triangle. Normal RSI conditions also tame directional moves between $1,725-38.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.