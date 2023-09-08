Rising oil prices, concerns about inflation and hawkish Fed comments led to an eight-week win streak for the US dollar, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
US dollar longest win streak since 2014
“Fears about persistent inflation, driven by rising oil, gas and food commodity prices such as sugar (12 year high) and cocoa (46 year high) raise fears of the Fed having to hike its rates once more. This and the fact that the rest of the global economy is facing a tougher outlook, make the greenback a safe haven, and have led to its longest win streak since 2014."
Stock indices end week in the red
“Despite regaining some of this week's lost ground on short-covering trades, most global stock indices end the week in negative territory as the odds of further monetary tightening are increasing. Next week's US CPI and the European Central Bank's (ECB) rate decision are likely to give investors further clues as to the future path of monetary policy."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
