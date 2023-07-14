The USD is trading sharply lower this week after US CPI data comes out at 3.0%, so speculators sold USD as they believe that FED is closer to end its hawkish policy. We see stocks in an uptrend, while finally, metals are also showing some signs of life after US yields come down and the Chinese yuan recovers. Looking at the DXY, it’s a very nice ongoing weakness that can resume even lower while it trades below 102 level.
For a detailed view, you can check video analysis below:
