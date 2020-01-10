As the dust settles from the Non-Farm Payrolls, the focus shifts to consumer data, while the Chinese GDP report is also of high interest. Here the highlights for the upcoming week.

The US and Iran have maintained a high level of rhetoric, but the lack of imminent action allowed markets to calm and safe-haven currencies to lose ground. Optimism about trade is also having its say. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is visiting Washington in the upcoming week to sign the Phase One deal. US Non-Farm Payrolls fell short of expectations with only 145K jobs gained and wage growth slowing to 2.9% yearly. However, other figures were upbeat and the greenback managed to shrug off the disappointment.