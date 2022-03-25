Raising key rates in response to a pure energy or food prices shock is a monetary policy mistake that was already committed in 2008. At the time, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB) raised the cost of borrowing in response to surging oil prices (Brent crude oil rose as high as USD 140 a barrel in summer 2008), just as the subprime crisis was gathering strength and undermining economic prospects. What happened next is well known: after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in September, key rates had to be slashed, right after they were raised. On 16 March 2022, the Federal Reserve announced a new round of monetary tightening in the midst of an energy crisis, even as Russia is waging war on Ukraine. Is the Fed about to make the same policy mistake?
A period of exceptionally accommodating monetary policy comes to an end
The initial situations of these two periods seem to be very different. First, inflation was not the same. At 7.9% year-on-year in February 2022, inflation is the highest in forty years and stands 2.3 points above the July 2008 peak of 5.6%. It has also spread much more widely. Far from being fuelled solely by surging energy and food prices1, price increases have spread to numerous items, including rents or even more durable goods, foremost of which are cars (see chart 1).
Exacerbated by the global Covid-19 pandemic, price increases have cut short a historical downward trend resulting from two decades of supply chain globalisation.
Lastly, and most importantly, the Fed’s decision comes at the end of an exceptionally accommodating phase of monetary policy, unprecedented in modern US history. Maintained near the lower zero bound since March 2020, real interest rates have plunged into negative territory, sinking to depths never seen before (see chart 2). This was also the case for bond yields, which remained very low thanks to the central bank’s securities purchases. The last wave of quantitative easing (QE), which amounted to USD 4,600 billion (20 points of annual GDP), fuelled exceptional money supply growth and helped rekindle inflation, addition to the supply shock (see chart 3 and Wolf, 20212 ).
The Fed met its initial goal of avoiding liquidity shortages and countering the depressive effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the economy recovered beyond all expectations. It has largely surpassed pre-pandemic levels. With the jobless rate dropping below 4%, the US economy is verging on full employment. The keyword thus became the normalisation of monetary policy.
Just how far can the Fed go? According to the latest projections of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed funds target rate could rise as high as 2.8% over a 15-month horizon, which implies six more rate increases of 25bp each in 2022, and at least three more in 2023. Starting in May, it will scale back the amount of securities outstanding held as part of QE (USD 8,500 bn), at a pace that has to be specified. As presented, the Fed’s current road map is much more demanding than the December 2021 version. In the eyes of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, this road map is workable because the US economy is back to full health.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the European trading hours and retreated from session tops. The data from Germany showed that Ifo Expectations Index slumped to 85.1 in March from 98.4 in February, missing analysts' estimate of 92 by a wide margin. Ahead of the US data, the pair trades in a tight range above 1.1000.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3200 on improving mood
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3150 in the early European session after disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK but managed to erase its daily losses. Supported by the improving market mood, the pair clings to modest daily gains near 1.3200.
Gold fluctuates above $1,950 as US T-bond yields stay calm
Gold is moving sideways in a narrow channel above $1,950 on Friday as markets remain quiet in the absence of significant fundamental drivers. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is also staying flat on the day, allowing gold to remain directionless.
From Exxon to Terraforms Labs, institutions pile into Bitcoin ahead of the next bull run
The Luna Foundation Guard lined up alongside other institutions that are looking to pile up their Bitcoin holdings. Proponents noted a massive spike in BTC as the total Bitcoin exposure of the ProShares ETF hit a new all-time high.
Nio Inc sees a late day surge ahead of earnings call
NIO saw a nice recovery during intraday trading, as investors made a bullish push into the green ahead of the company’s earnings call. On Thursday, shares of Nio gained 0.50% and closed the trading session at $21.98.