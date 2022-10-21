The pound has come under pressure once again, with political uncertainty building on economic concerns. Meanwhile, Snap shares have lived up to their name, with the Nasdaq coming under pressure as a result.
Sterling slips as political uncertainty builds on wider bearish sentiment
“The pound finds itself back under pressure today as traders are faced with yet another bout of political uncertainty and economic concerns. This morning’s retail sales data highlighted the struggles facing consumers and businesses alike, with people spending 3.9% more for 6.9% less goods. Meanwhile, traders are faced with yet another bout of political uncertainty, with Penny Mordaunt officially throwing her hat into the ring for a potentially doomed two-year stint that will likely be dominated by inflation and recession.”
Snap shares drag Nasdaq into the red
“The tech-focused Nasdaq lagged its US peers today, with Snap shares capitulating on growing losses thanks to inflation fuelled advertising struggles. Slowing growth and rising losses bring little confidence for a stock that is largely priced on future revenues. Unfortunately, we are seeing both businesses and consumers tighten their purse strings thanks to rising costs, with advertising revenues dented as a result. With five of the top six largest stocks on the Nasdaq releasing earnings next week, we can expect plenty of volatility as traders weigh up the implications from rising inflation on spending habits.“
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers beyond 0.9800 ahead of the weekend
Financial markets suffered a dramatic U-turn ahead of the weekly close. The dollar eases amid rumours the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of tightening after pulling the trigger for another 75 bps in November.
USD/JPY collapses amid suspected BOJ intervention
The USD/JPY pair shed over 400 pips after touching a fresh multi-decade high of 151.93 at the beginning of the American session. Broad dollar’s weakness and a suspected intervention sees the pair trading below the 147.00 threshold.
Gold rises on speculation a Fed pivot lurks, US bond yields fall
Gold rebounds from monthly lows, advancing steadily towards the $1640s region as US Treasury yields drop on an article published by the Wall Street Journal, which mentioned that Fed officials are split about December’s rate hike.
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
SNAP stock tanks 27% after hours after social media platform refuses to provide Q4 guidance
Snap (SNAP), the social media app once beloved by advertisers for its tween and teen audience, collapsed 27.1% after hours on Thursday after missing revenue forecasts and refusing to once again provide guidance.