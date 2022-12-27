US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Down at 103,685.
Energies: Feb '23 Crude is Up at 80.36.
Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 16 ticks and trading at 126.21.
Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 103 ticks Higher and trading at 3895.50.
Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1817.30. Gold is 131 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng exchange. All of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Goods Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Prelim Wholesale Inventories is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
HPI m/m is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Last Friday the ZN hit a High at around 8:15 AM EST. The S&P was trading Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:15 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:15 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2023 - 12/23/22
S&P - Dec 2022 - 12/23/22
Bias
Last Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower Friday morning, and this usually represents an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded Higher by 176 points Friday and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we are dealing with a mainly correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Well, it appeared as though the markets did have some semblance of the Christmas spirit last Friday as the indices closed Higher. Finally. I wouldn't call it a Santa Claus Rally, but the markets did close Higher. Today we have Home Price Increase numbers and given that these reports are real estate related, they are major and proven market movers. Will the Upswing continue? Only time will tell...
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6750
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6750 as it reassesses the optimism surrounding China’s unlock amid Thursday’s sluggish session. Also challenging the Aussie pair buyers during the second positive day are the fears emanating from Russia and upbeat US Treasury yields.
EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.0600
EUR/USD fades bounce off 1.0606 as bears keep the reins after retaking control the previous day, following a two-day winning streak. The major currency pair’s latest losses could be attributed to the strong US Treasury bond yields that triggered the US Dollar’s comeback.
Gold bears the burden of firmer United States Treasury bond yields
Gold price remains defensive around $1,805, after printing the first daily negative closing in three, as bears struggle to retake control amid the lackluster holiday season. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays the market’s fresh fears of inflation, emanating from China, as well as geopolitical tension surrounding Russia and Ukraine, which in turn propel US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar.
Bitcoin traders hanging on in the belief last-minute pop is still possible
BTC is no match for global market dynamics as traders are moving into bonds for safety in the last week of the year. Bitcoin price gets dragged below the surface as equities tank again on Tuesday.
Bad news for global inflation? [Video]
If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices - and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.