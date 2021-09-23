Contract Specifications (as of 23 August 2021)
-
Symbol: SGD.
-
Expirations: All Months.
-
Min. fluctuation: 0.00005.
-
Multiplier value: S$0.50.
-
Trading Hours: 8 AM – 6 AM Singapore (closes 2 hours per day).
-
Initial Margin: $131.
-
Average True Range: 0.0048.
Key Attributes
Mini U.S. Dollar/Singapore Dollar Futures contract with a contract size of USD 10,000 is cash-settled. Retail investors are able to access this contract without having to be qualified investors and professional investors focused on arbitrage strategies will be enabled to come inside the SGD spreads with the lower tick size. The reduced product size allows clients to optimize their capital exposure allocation and flexibility to utilize financial leverage across multiple products giving portfolio diversification opportunities to the client.
Brokers offering this product include KGI Futures and Phillip Futures.
Technicals (Daily)
-
EMA (21): DOWN Trend.
-
Trendline: DOWN.
-
RSI (14): FALLING.
-
Stochastics (14): OVERSOLD.
Source: ICE Connect
Spot FX US Dollar/Singapore Dollar (USD/SGD) price fell which indicated Singapore Dollar (SGD) strength from 20th August high 1.3655 at the upper Bollinger Band ® to the close of the month 1.3447 below the lower Bollinger Band ® and oversold conditions on the Stochastics.
The following videos/clips/demonstrations are for educational and instructional purposes only. Traddictiv provides these videos purely for the purpose of demonstrating a method of using the product. Users understand that all the content used in the video is purely for demonstration purposes only and is not a guide and does not provide any indication or prediction of actual results. As a User you understand and agree that hypothetical results obtained through the demonstration, do not indicate, in any way, the results you may receive on using our products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD higher in range as stocks run
EUR/USD recovers amid a better market mood, but tepid European data prevent it from advancing further. Relief news related to the Chinese giant Evergreen boosted sentiment despite tepid data in EU and the US.
GBP/USD rallies to 1.3700 with BOE's tightening hints
GBP/USD jumped to 1.3700 as the Bank of England hinted at a rate hike as the first step towards normalization. MPC voted 9-0 to leave rates on hold but voted 7-2 on reducing QE. Higher rates before trimming facilities are BOE's preferred movement.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, hawkish Fed/risk-on to cap gains
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,760 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC retracement slide from the $1,787 area, or weekly tops.
Crypto markets take off without clear goals
Bitcoin price shows a healthy bounce off the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $40,727, suggesting temporary relief. Ethereum price creeps back above the $3,000 psychological level as it follows in BTC’s footsteps.
Vinco Ventures Inc keeps falling, as key deadline nears
NASDAQ: BBIG fell for the second straight day on Wednesday and eroded another 2.95%, ending the day at $6.57, still off the three-week troughs of $5.93 reached a session before.