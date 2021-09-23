Mini U.S. Dollar/Singapore Dollar Futures contract with a contract size of USD 10,000 is cash-settled. Retail investors are able to access this contract without having to be qualified investors and professional investors focused on arbitrage strategies will be enabled to come inside the SGD spreads with the lower tick size. The reduced product size allows clients to optimize their capital exposure allocation and flexibility to utilize financial leverage across multiple products giving portfolio diversification opportunities to the client.

The following videos/clips/demonstrations are for educational and instructional purposes only. Traddictiv provides these videos purely for the purpose of demonstrating a method of using the product. Users understand that all the content used in the video is purely for demonstration purposes only and is not a guide and does not provide any indication or prediction of actual results. As a User you understand and agree that hypothetical results obtained through the demonstration, do not indicate, in any way, the results you may receive on using our products.