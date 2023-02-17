In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
Timestamps
-
04:29 – About Us.
-
08:03 – EURUSD (Downside target achieved).
-
12:16 – EURCAD (Bullish Trade discussed).
-
14:06 – USDJPY.
-
18:11 – EURJPY.
-
23:40 – Crude Oil (Updated Elliott Wave analysis).
-
26:54 – Gold (Went down as per analysis).
-
29:47 – SPX.
-
32:38 – Nifty (Went up as per analysis).
-
40:57 – BITCOIN (Upside target achieved).
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD looks to stabilize near 1.2000 heading into the weekend
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and advanced toward 1.2000 in the American session on Friday. The modest retreat witnessed in the US Dollar Index seems to be helping the pair, which stays in negative territory on a weekly basis, edge higher ahead of the weekend.
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0650 as US Dollar rally loses steam
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound and climbed above 1.0650 after having dropped to its weakest level since early January below 1.0620. Following some slightly dovish comments from Fed policymaker Barkin, the US Dollar lost strength and allowed the pair to edge higher.
Gold rebounds above $1,830 as US yields edge lower
Gold price gathered recovery momentum and climbed above $1,830 in the second half of the day on Friday. Following the three-day rally, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned negative on the day below 3.9%, helping XAU/USD retrace its daily decline.
Crypto bulls need to sweat out phase in the disinflationary process
BTC price, ETH and other cryptocurrencies got a cold shower on Thursday over some very strong PPI numbers. Not only were the recent numbers higher, but the previous numbers were revised upwards as well.
MULN moves up 4% on Friday after dropping 15% on Thursday
MULN collapsed 15.1% on Thursday as a prominent reading of inflation came in hot and put in motion a risk-off reversal of sorts. The US PPI arrived at a reading of 0.7% MoM, which was well above the 0.4% estimate from analysts.