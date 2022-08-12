Great Britian’s GDP Growth Rate data for June 2022 is released in a few hours' time.
The British economy expanded 0.5% MoM in May, unexpectedly beating forecasts for a neutral month of growth. May’s reading stood in stark contrast in April’s –0.2%, March’s +0.1%, and February's 0.0% readings.
The market forecast for June has the data returning to negative territory, with expectations in the realm of –1.0%.
GBP in the lead up to GDP data
On the technical side, the GBP/USD pair is currently consolidating close to the key level at around 1.2223 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently bouncing in between 1.2260 and 1.2181. From these levels, the GBP/USD might be preparing to make an impulse move upwards.
GBP/USD 4H, with Consolidation Zones Indicator
There is a bullish divergence on the daily timeframe of the pair which adds confirmation to this possible move. A Golden Cross is close to appearing with the 20-day moving average moving sharply upwards to almost intersect the 50-day moving average.
On the daily timeframe, an upside break will put it in contention to retest previous intra-day highs of 1.2400 and 1.2660.
GBP/USD 1D, with Consolidation Zones Indicator and 20-50-day moving average
On the other hand, the EUR/GBP pair seems to be making another run towards the upper resistance of the descending channel.
It has already visited this upper channel boundary 4 times since June 15, 2022. Perhaps it will visit 0.8503, in confluence with the 50-day moving average before continuing its way south. Although the Supertrend Indicator may suggest that the pair doesn’t have the sentiment to get close to the upper boundary.
EUR/GBP 1D, with 20-50-day moving average
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
