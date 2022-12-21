US markets
Stocks were down on Monday for a fourth consecutive trading session due to concerns about an end-of-year sell-off and a potential recession in 2023.
-
The week before Christmas often sees the “Santa Claus Rally,” but investors are still awaiting positive signals after negative stock movements this month, including the first back-to-back negative weeks in three months.
-
So far this month, the Nasdaq is down 8%, S&P 500 has lost 6.4%, and the Dow has dropped 5.3%.
-
The current 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield is set at 3.58640%.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|
|32,757.54
|-0.49%
|S&P 500
|3,817.66
|-0.90%
|Nasdaq
|10,546.03
|-1.49%
|Russell 2000
|1,738.58
|-1.41%
Canadian markets
Job vacancies in Canada were down in Q3 2022 after hitting a record high in Q2, according to new data released by Statistics Canada.
-
There were 1.1 unemployed people in Q3 for each vacant job in the country, down from 2.3 unemployed people for each vacant job in Q1 2020.
-
The job vacancy rate, which measures the number of vacant jobs proportional to the total amount of workers in the country, was 5.4%.
-
There were 959,600 open jobs.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|TSX
|19,200.76
|–1.25%
European markets
European stocks were up on Monday, breaking away from the negative sentiment surrounding U.S. equities.
-
The Stoxx 600 gained 0.25%, with all major sectors finishing positive on Monday.
-
Oil and gas stocks led gains with a 1.7% increase.
-
Volkswagen was the worst-performing stock, losing 10.6% on the day, after it was announced that Oliver Blume would be CEO of both Volkswagen and Porsche.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Euro STOXX 50
|3,811.24
|0.19%
|UK (FTSE 100)
|7,361.31
|0.40%
|UK (FTSE 100)
|13,942.87
|0.36%
|
|6,473.29
|0.32%
Asian markets
Stocks in Asia were down on Monday after the publication of negative news stories in multiple countries.
-
The Shanghai Composite fell nearly 2% after it was announced that most schools in Shanghai would be closed due to COVID-19 surges.
-
The Bank of Japan will announce its monetary policy decision later today and is expected to keep its current interest rates.
-
.According to the World Economic Sales Managers Survey, business confidence in China has fallen to an all-time low. (The survey began tracking sentiment in 2013).
|Market
|Price
|Move
|S&P Asia 50
|4,436.44
|-0.07%
|Japan (Nikkei 225)
|27,237.64
|-1.05%
|South Korea (KOSPI)
|2,352.17
|-0.33%
|China (Hang Seng)
|
|-0.50%
|India (SENSEX)
|61,806.19
|0.76%
Commodities
Oil prices rose on Monday amid expectations that China will further relax COVID-19 restrictions after Beijing reiterated its commitment to economic growth in 2023.
-
The government said it expects three COVID-19 waves, including the current one, but that it will step in to provide support for the economy next year.
-
Brent gained 1% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% on Monday.
-
The U.S. Energy Department on Friday said it will start restocking the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is putting upward pressure on prices.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Oil (NYSEARCA:OIL)
|28.76
|2.13%
|Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD)
|166.32
|-0.28%
|Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV)
|21.12
|-1.17%
|Corn (NYSEARCA:CORN)
|25.85
|-0.81%
|Lumber (NASDAQ:WOOD)
|72.43
|-0.90%
Currency exchange rates
The U.S. Dollar was down on Monday as investors took more of a risk-on approach and backed higher-risk currencies.
-
New Zealand and Australian Dollars, both of which are considered higher-risk, were up on the day.
-
The Rand in South Africa gained 2% after President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as head of the ruling party.
-
The Japanese Yen lost ground against the U.S. Dollar ahead of the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision today.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|UK(GBP)
|£0.82
|-0.07%
|Europe (EURO)
|€0.94
|-0.14%
|Canada (Canadian Dollar)
|$1.36
|-0.75%
|Japan (Yen)
|¥136.86
|0.11%
Cryptocurrency
Binance US has agreed to purchase Voyager Digital’s assets for $1.022B.
-
Binance.US will make a good faith deposit of $10M and reimburse Voyager $15M for expenses that occurred during the acquisition process.
-
Voyager had previously agreed to sell its assets to FTX for $1.4B.
-
The bankruptcy court in charge of the FTX collapse still needs to approve the purchase. A hearing is set for Jan. 5.
-
Filecoin has lost 28% in the last five days after long positions in the token worth a total of $5.7M were liquidated last week.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Bitcoin
|$16,419.20
|-2.16%
|Ethereum
|$1,166.64
|-1.41%
|Litecoin
|63.00
|-2.22%
|Bitcoin Cash
|$98.75
|-4.14%
