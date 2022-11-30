US markets
U.S. stock futures were flat overnight after falling on Monday amid protests in China over Beijing’s “Zero Covid” policy.
-
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index will be released this morning, showing the change in home prices in September. In August, the index showed that home prices rose 13% year over year.
-
Investors are betting against the crypto industry, with MicroStrategy having a 40% short interest as a percentage of total float.
-
The current 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield is set at 3.69770%.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Dow Jones
|33,849.46
|-1.45%
|S&P 500
|3,3963.94
|-1.54%
|Nasdaq
|11,049.50
|-1.58%
|Russell 2000
|1,830.96
|-2.05%
Canadian markets
Shopify reported that its sales on Black Friday were up 17% compared to last year.
-
Shopify reported $3.36B in transactions on its platform on Black Friday.
-
There was strong demand for apparel, beauty, and home and garden products, Shopify said.
-
Data from Sensormatic Solutions shows that foot traffic in retail stores in the U.S. fell by 2.9% compared to 2021.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|TSX
|20,220.49
|-0.80%
European markets
European markets fell on Monday amid concerns over political unrest in China over Covid restrictions.
-
The Stoxx 600 fell 0.7%, with the oil and gas market leading losses with a 1.4% drop.
-
There was strong demand for smartphones, Christmas decorations, sweaters, and jewelry on Black Friday but European retailers forecast that sales will fall this holiday season.
-
Data from Zoopla, a property website, shows that demand for real estate in the U.K. fell by 44% year over year in the four weeks to Nov. 20.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Euro STOXX 50
|3,935.51
|-0.68%
|UK (FTSE 100)
|7,474.02
|-0.17%
|Germany (DAX)
|14,383.36
|-1.09%
|France (CAC 40)
|6,665.20
|-0.70%
Asian markets
Shares in Asia were down on Tuesday morning after falling on Monday.
-
Youth unemployment in China is close to 20% due to the economic issues caused by restrictive COVID-19 policies over the past three years.
-
China is considering setting up COVID-19 “bubbles” for business and sports events.
-
Chinese airlines saw gains on Monday, with China Eastern Airlines rising 6% and Cathay Pacific up 3%.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|S&P Asia 50
|4,156.78
|-1.36%
|Japan (Nikkei 225)
|28,034.84
|-0.45%
|South Korea (KOSPI)
|2,412.53
|0.18%
|China (Hang Seng)
|17,579.64
|1.63%
|India (SENSEX)
|62,504.80
|0.34%
Commodities
Brent crude fell on Monday but U.S. oil prices rose as the downward pressure is coming mainly from China.
-
Brent crude lost 0.5% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.3%.
-
OPEC+ members will be meeting on Dec. 4 to discuss their production targets.
-
The EU and G7 price cap on Russian crude, of between $65 to $70, is due to come into effect on Dec. 5.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Oil (NYSEARCA: OIL)
|29.18
|0.35%
|Gold (NYSEARCA: GLD)
|161.93
|-0.79%
|Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV)
|19.26
|-2.33%
|Corn (NYSEARCA: CORN)
|26.63
|-0.04%
|Lumber (NASDAQ: WOOD)
|74.56
|-2.60%
Currency exchange rates
The U.S. Dollar closed up on Monday after falling earlier in the day.
-
The Australian Dollar was down since the currency is often influenced by data from China, which is struggling to contain social unrest over Beijing’s restrictive “Zero Covid” policies.
-
The U.S. Dollar Index is currently at 106.67, below the 20-year high of 114.78 that it reached in September.
-
The Chinese Yuan and Japanese Yen were also both down on the day.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|UK(GBP)
|£0.83
|0.85%
|Europe (EURO)
|€0.97
|0.55%
|Canada (Canadian Dollar)
|$1.35
|0.46%
|Japan (Yen)
|¥138.76
|-0.26%
Cryptocurrency
Despite negative news from major market players, Crypto prices were relatively stable on Monday.
-
BlockFi filed for bankruptcy protection, saying that it has only $257M in cash on hand.
-
FTX US is the company’s largest creditor and has a $275M debt claim that is unsecured. The SEC also has a $30M debt claim that is unsecured.
-
Earlier this year BlockFi was reportedly planning to raise a down round to cover its financial obligations.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Bitcoin
|$16,253.20
|-1.21%
|Ethereum
|$1,177.96
|-1.30%
|Litecoin
|$75.95
|1.56%
|Bitcoin Cash
|$111.51
|-0.74%
