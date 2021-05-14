EUR/USD
The Euro went back and forth yesterday as volatility picked up but without having any clear direction, despite a better-than-expected US jobless claims report. However, technically it looks like the EURUSD pair is trying to recover with a sustained move above 1.2110 to trigger an acceleration to the upside with 1.2150 and 1.2170 as next resistance levels.
GBP/USD
The British Pound remains biased to the upside in the near term from a technical standpoint with rising support from the 50-period moving average keeping short-sellers in check. A break above 1.4050 to indicate the presence of buyers with 1.4150 as nearest upside target ahead of US Retail Sales due to be released later this afternoon.
FTSE 100
Today’s London session looks set to rebound following Wall Street’s impressive recovery yesterday, with FTSE futures back above the 200-period SMA overnight. However, a move above resistance at 7030 is needed to keep the strong bullish momentum ahead of US retail sales due later this afternoon.
DOW JONES
Better-than-expected US jobless claim figures delivered much needed support yesterday as the familiar “buy-the-dip” mentality pulled back the Dow Jones index from a technical collapse and back above the 34000 level. A sustained move above the 50-moving average today will trigger more buying with 34575 as nearest upside target. Alternatively, a move below the 200-period moving average would indicate the presence of sellers with 33800 as nearest support level, ahead of retail sales figures due later today.
GOLD
Gold ended the session in the green, hitting our long resistance target at $1830, with inflation fears still lurking in the background and the latest PPI data surprising to the upside. All eyes today on US Retail Sales data for a gauge of economic recovery strength, with technical indicators favoring further continued upside momentum with $1840 and $1860 as next resistance targets in extension.
US OIL
Another round of restrictions in Singapore and Japan, an ongoing increase in cases in India, and a resurgence of the virus in China are weighing down on energy prices again, with WTI Crude shedding almost 3% in yesterday’s session. On another note, Colonial Pipeline now back online and adding to supply, with a move back to the resistance level at 64.35 looking favorable as the RSI points higher indicating strong upside momentum.
This information is only for educational purposes and is not an investment recommendation. The information here has been created by SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis used herein are of the personal opinions of SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis are intended for these purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice. The risk of loss in trading securities, options, futures, and forex can be substantial. Customers must consider all relevant risk factors including their own personal financial situation before trading.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 ahead of critical US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is edging higher, trading above 1.21 as the market mood improves. US Retail Sales and also Consumer Sentiment figures are set to show an ongoing recovery in the US. The Mid-East conflict and virus headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.4050 despite virus variant fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening.
XAU/USD’s fate hinges on US consumer data, technicals favor bulls
Gold consolidates within Thursday’s trading range above $1800. A firmer US dollar, easing Treasury yields leave gold traders in limbo. US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment hold the key.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.