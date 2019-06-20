EUR/USD has topped critical resistance and may run to 1.1346 – Confluence Detector
EUR/USD has enjoyed the dovish decision by the Federal Reserve and is already eyeing the next levels. Where next for the world's most popular currency pair?
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that EUR/USD has broken above a dense cluster of lines at 1.1258 which now serves as support. This includes the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower, the previous daily high, the Pivot Point one-month R1, the BB 4h-Upper, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, and the PP 1d-R1.
This line may serve as a springboard to move up. Weak resistance awaits at 1.1293 where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week awaits the pair.
GBP/USD Forecast: Three events may end Fed-fueled rally
Has the pound finally turned around? It has gained around 200 pips from the fresh five-month lows it hit on Tuesday – but the move has been fueled by the dollar's weakness rather than by Sterling strength.
The US Federal Reserve has signaled readiness to cut interest rates by scrapping its pledge to remain patient and warned about increasing uncertainties. Moreover, many members have indicated they see lower rates this year in the Fed's updated projections known as the "dot plot." The central bank is concerned about lower inflation – which it no longer characterizes as temporary – and trade tensions.
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after retail sales, ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD has extended its gains above 1.2700 after the Fed opened the door to rate cuts. UK retail sales fell by 0.5% in May as expected. The BOE's decision and two more rounds of the Conservative contest await traders.
USD/JPY rebounds from multi-month lows, continues to trade below 108
Fed's dovish shift continues to weigh on the greenback. 10-year US Treasury bond yield plummets to lowest level since November 2016. Wall Street looks to open sharply higher on Thursday.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid near $1380 level
Gold built on the post-FOMC upsurge and rallied to near six-year tops during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.