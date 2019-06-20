EUR/USD has topped critical resistance and may run to 1.1346 – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has enjoyed the dovish decision by the Federal Reserve and is already eyeing the next levels. Where next for the world's most popular currency pair?
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that EUR/USD has broken above a dense cluster of lines at 1.1258 which now serves as support. This includes the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower, the previous daily high, the Pivot Point one-month R1, the BB 4h-Upper, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, and the PP 1d-R1.
This line may serve as a springboard to move up. Weak resistance awaits at 1.1293 where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week awaits the pair.
EUR/USD's upside target is 1.1346 which is the convergence of the PP 1m-#, the previous weekly high, and the BB 1d-Upper.
Below 1.1258, further strong support awaits at 1.1217 where we see the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the SMA 200-15m, the SMA 50-1h, the SMA 10-4h, the SMA 200-4h, the previous yearly low, and the SMA 50-1d.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
