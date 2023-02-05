Chief Content & Culture Officer Anthony Cheung looks at the main need-to-know news for the week ahead in global markets.
The perfect prep for any student currently applying to investment bank roles.
The latest video for the week ahead:
- JPY weakness after reports of a new BoJ Governor (00:00)
- G7 & EU set $100 price cap on Russian diesel (2:17)
- US data to watch and Jerome Powell speech preview (2:42)
- BoC Governor Macklem speech and Cad data preview (4:33) - German Factory Orders and ECB speakers scheduled this week (5:30)
- UK set to avoid a technical recession on Friday (6:40)
- Chinese inflation of key focus at the end of the week (7:18)
- RBA set to hike interest once more (8:12)
- 95 S&P 500 companies reporting earnings in the coming days (8:30)
