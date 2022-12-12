Big week coming up in markets so here's our latest preview:
Chief Content & Culture Officer Anthony Cheung looks at the main need-to-know news for the week ahead in global markets.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays below 1.2250 despite upbeat UK GDP data
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction early Monday and continues to trade below 1.2250. The data published by the UK's ONS showed that GDP grew by 0.5% on a monthly basis in October, compared to market expectation for a contraction of 0.1%, but failed to provide a boost to the pair.
EUR/USD bears attack 1.0500 as risk-aversion boosts US Dollar
EUR/USD grinds lower toward 1.0500, printing mild losses to extend Friday’s downward trajectory. Traders await this week’s bumper US and EU events in early Europe. Economic slowdown fears, EU-Russia tensions join pre-Fed anxiety to fuel the US Dollar rebound.
Gold eases below $1,800 on sluggish markets ahead of Fed’s verdict
Gold price remains depressed around $1,785 as it pushes back the bulls after a four-day winning streak during early Monday in Europe. The yellow metal’s latest losses, despite being mild, could be linked to the USD’s recovery.
Terra co-founder Do Kwon flees to Serbia to avoid arrest, say Korean officials
Terra Labs founder Kwon Do-Hyung is in Serbia, as reported by a local media Chosun. The report says that Do Kwon is avoiding arrest by Korean officials who believe he has fled to Serbia. Luna Classic price hovers around $0.000166.
Week ahead: Fed, ECB, Bank of England, UK and US CPI
The catalyst for the recent sharp slide in the US dollar was October’s CPI numbers. The fall to 7.7% on the headline number along with a decline in core prices to 6.3% also saw yields slip back.