There is a discrepancy between the market and the Fed that provides a potential opportunity and it can impact the USD. In brief, the Fed projected no Fed rate cuts this year in its December meeting. However, STIR markets are seeing the Fed making two rate cuts by the end of 2023.
This has impacted the market’s positioning on the USD with hedge funds increasing their USD short bets in the last CFTC report. Asset managers are now below the 20 percentile for their short positioning showing they are heavily skewed one way. This is helpful knowledge if they have to suddenly make a shift.
USD shorts gained again last week
The weak US Services PMI print was what sent the USD lower last week. The headline was expected to come in at 55, but the print was below the market’s minimum expectations of 52 at 49.6. The business activity component of the print was also below the market’s minimum expectations and the whole print was an aggregate miss. Ouch! This added strength to the USD bearish picture. But hold on a minute, as this is not a fait accompli for USD weakness. Powell speaks on Tuesday and key inflation data is out for the US on Thursday.
What to watch for
There are two things:
-
Powell’s speech. If Powell is firm on the Fed’s ‘no rate cuts’ this year messaging then the USD will gain.
-
If the US inflation data on Thursday comes in higher than the markets are expecting then the two rate cuts this year STIR market pricing will start to re-price.
Will this ‘answer the question’ as to whether the Fed or the market is correct? No, it will not. However, it will provide the next piece of the jigsaw.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh multi-month highs above 1.0770
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since late May above 1.0770. Hawkish comments from ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn and the renewed US Dollar weakness seem to be fueling the pair's upside.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2150 as US Dollar weakens
GBP/USD has gained traction and recovered toward 1.2150 after having declined to the 1.2100 area earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes holding in positive territory after the opening bell, the US Dollar struggles to find demand, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold buyers surge on dips, but bearish correction around the corner
Gold rallied early Wednesday to a fresh 8-month high but retreated ahead of Wall Street’s opening to trade in the red around the $1,873 level. Price action remained choppy ahead of the one first-tier event of the week.
BTC Trading Plan: Wait for the fireworks on Thursday and plan for $19,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is currently trading against a 6% profit for the year after a massive drop in 2022. 2023 has thus far witnessed a nice 180-degree turnaround of sentiment.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): US CPI to cap risk on moves
Risk markets remain on the front foot with a positive Asian session leading to modest gains again in Europe on Wednesday morning. Some surprise upside data from Australian inflation and retail sales data was brushed off despite more hawkish possibilities.