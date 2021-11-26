The uptrend in GBP/NZD accelerates

GBP/NZD traded higher on Friday, after it hit support at 1.9370 on Thursday. The advance brought the rate above yesterday’s high of 1.9460, thereby confirming a forthcoming higher high. The pair has been trading above an upside support line since November 8th, while since Wednesday, the trend accelerated. Thus, with all that in mind, we would consider the short-term picture to be positive.
In our view, the break above 1.9460 may have opened the path towards the high of October 13th, at 1.9660, or the high of October 11th, at 1.9705. The bulls may decide to take a break after testing one of those zones, thereby allowing a correction lower, perhaps to test the 1.9440 zone as a support this time. The bulls may recharge from there and perhaps push the battle back up, even above the 1.9705 barrier. The next zone to consider as a resistance may be at 1.9795 marked by the high of August 25th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI moved back above 70, while the MACD lies above both its zero and trigger lines, pointing up as well. Both indicators detect strong upside speed and support the notion for an uptrend continuation.
On the downside, we would like to see a drop below 1.9125 before we start examining whether the bears have stolen the bulls’ swords. The rate will already be well below the upside support line drawn from the low of November 8th, and thus, we may see it falling towards the low of November 15th, at 1.8975. If the sellers are not willing to stop there, then we could see them aiming for the low of November 8th, at 1.8860.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
68.02% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
