In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by the President of the Gold Silver Pros, Robert Kientz, who questions the agenda behind the centralised electronic currency and its possible interference with citizens’ privacy and freedom.

The two precious metals educators discuss the available solutions to address the potential collapse of the inflation-ridden Western economy, considering it might be time to allow for an alternative monetary system to enter this conversation.

