In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by the President of the Gold Silver Pros, Robert Kientz, who questions the agenda behind the centralised electronic currency and its possible interference with citizens’ privacy and freedom.
The two precious metals educators discuss the available solutions to address the potential collapse of the inflation-ridden Western economy, considering it might be time to allow for an alternative monetary system to enter this conversation.
Timestamps
-
00:00 Start
-
03:50 The world is moving towards centralised electronic currency.
-
06:43 The CDBC: how much our rights, privacy and freedom are at risk?
-
10:10 How to protect your wealth? Robert Kientz’s advice.
-
14:45 The silent enforcement of the WEF agenda. What could be the answer?
-
20:30 What happens when you start backing currency with physical assets?
-
26:01 What are the available solutions to address inflation and financial decline?
-
30:26 Belt and Road Initiative and other signs of rising independence from the West.
-
37:32 China and Russia are becoming leaders, the US is no longer the top dog.
-
41:21 The EFP: from the Fed’s paper gold wall in 2022, to the current spike in interest.
-
47:50 With Basel III in place, the paper market is now meeting the physical gold market.
-
50:00 Will the long-term effects of Basel III force the trade out of COMEX?
-
50:53 The downfall of paper-printing - other countries now reject the US dollar.
-
53:15 The collapse of the Ponzi system: the Fed raising rates, banks lacking liquidity.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after weak US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.1000. The data from the US showed that Core PCE inflation edged lower to 4.6% in March, compared to market expectation of 4.5%, while Employment Cost Index rose 1.2% in Q1, boosting the USD.
GBP/USD trades modestly lower on the day below 1.2500 after US data
GBP/USD trades near the lower limit of its daily range below 1.2500 on Friday. The US Dollar preserves its recovery momentum after the March PCE inflation and stronger-than-expected Employment Cost Index data for the first quarter, weighing on the pair.
Gold drops below $1,980 amid renewed USD strength
Gold price declined below $1,980 in the early American session after the latest data from the US helped the US Dollar gather strength. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 1% below 3.5%, however, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
The CFTC announced on April 28 that the Judge Lee Yeakel of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas entered an order of default judgment and permanent injunction against Cornelius Johannes Steynberg.
Intel Stock advances 4% on Tower Semi news
INTC stock has moved up 4.3% in Friday's premarket after the legacy chipmaker lost less money that Wall Street expected in the first quarter. INTC shares initially sold off on Thursday's post-market release.