In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by Patrick Karim and Kevin Wadsworth from NorthStar & BadCharts, a technical analysis and education platform, who reach out to the Kinesis community with a special offer.
The two chart trading veterans explain how their combined experience helps them to predict the future events of gold and silver markets with a highly-accurate scientific approach, and reveal how to increase wealth even when prices go down.
Timestamps
-
00:00 Start
-
05:14 Meteorology & Charting with Kevin Wadsworth
-
08:30 What are some of the tools Patrick uses to measure energy?
-
14:00 Building wealth: Bitcoin vs precious metals
-
16:45 Using ratios to increase your stack of silver and gold without needing to buy any
-
19:00 The Gold Silver Ratio Chart (XAUUSD/XAGUSD)
-
25:40 Gold vs CPI Chart
-
29:00 Can gold rise alongside the dollar?
-
37:00 How Kinesis & Northstar & Badcharts are working together
-
42:00 Assessing risk
-
44:30 Trusting the banking system
-
48:00 Awareness of what’s going on in the world around you
-
53:45 No position is a position and removing emotion from trading
-
63:45 The special offer for Kinesis users: 50% off
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
