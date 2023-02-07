RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
EUR/USD struggles near 1.0750, focus on ECB-speak, Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating gains near 1.0750 in the early European morning. The main currency pair is capitalizing on a broad-based US Dollar retreat, in the face of sluggish Treasury bond yields and a mild risk-on market profile. ECB commentary and Powell's speech eyed.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2050 ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2050, preserving gains ahead of the London Open. The upbeat market mood and renewed Brexit optimism boes well for the Pound Sterling while the US Dollar retreats with Treasury yields ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold encounters barricades around $1,875 as USD Index attempts recovery
Gold price (XAU/USD) is facing pressures in recovery extension above the critical resistance of $1,875.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has sensed selling interest as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery after correcting to near 103.10.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight, making it a perfect place to form a local top.
Central banks, markets and the economy: three times wrongfooted
In the US, financial conditions have eased in recent months and weighed on the effectiveness of the Fed’s policy tightening. Jerome Powell recently gave the impression of not being too concerned, so markets rallied, and financial conditions eased further despite the hawkish message from the FOMC.