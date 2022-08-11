Recap 08/10 - The S&P opened with a 58 handle gap up and then rallied another 17 handles into a 9:50 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 21 handles into a 10;21 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 33 handles into a 11:06 AM high. From that high, the S&P traded into a 15 handle mostly sideways range, culminating with a low at 3:00 PM. From that low, the S&P rallied 17 handles into a 3:47 PM high of the day and the close.
8/10 – The major indices had a huge up day and finished per the following closes: DJIA + 535.10; S&P 500 + 87.77; & the Nasdaq Comp. + 360.88.
Looking Ahead – The next major change in trend is due 8/10 AC and we have another MAJOR one 8/11 AC, Please see details below. Now, it’s getting very interesting. Due to Wednesday’s big rally, the S&P is now flirting with the 4228 level, which is a 50% retracement of the entire 2022 bear market. The 8/11 AC change in trend is potentially the most powerful of the three day window with a Full Moon and Mercury 0f South Latitude. For everything to perfectly converge, and that seldom happens, we would like to see the S&P around 4288 at the 8/11 close or 8/12 open, and for that area to hold. However, it seems that with Wednesday’s big rally, the price may have gotten somewhat ahead of the time, making that scenario less likely. Anyway, stay tuned, it should be very interesting.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. A. 8/10 AC – Pluto Parallel US Part of Fortune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 8/11 AC – Full Moon in Aquarius. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Copper.
C. 8/11 AC – Mercury 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
D. 8/12 AC – Moon’s North Node Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend CATTLE, COTTON, Copper, Silver.
E. 8/18 AC – Helio Jupiter enters Aries. Major change in trend Coffee, Corn, Gold, Oats, OJ, Silver, Sugar, Wheat.
F. 8/18 AC – Moon’s North Node 45 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
G. 8/19 AC – Geo Mars enters Gemini. Important change in trend Stocks.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
8/10 = 12,769 (113^2) days > 8/25/1987 MAJOR HIGH.
8/17 = 20,643 music days > 2/09/1966 MAJOR HIGH.
8/23 = 17,424 (132^2) days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW.
8/28 = 8,192 music days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR HIGH.
Fibonacci – 8/17, 8/22,
Astro – 8/11, 8/12, 8/15, 8/19, 8/24, 8/26 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4150 Resistance – 4228.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4150 Resistance – 4228.
Please see below the August Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles to retain the 0.7100 threshold
AUD/USD hovers around the 0.7200 level after reaching a two-month high of 0.7136 on Thursday, following the release of the US Producer Price Index. The report gave further signs of easing inflationary pressures in the world’s largest economy.
EURUSD eases once again from around 1.0360
The EUR/USD pair retreated from the 1.0360 price zone for a second consecutive day and trades around 1.0320. Easing US indexes gave the dollar some room to recover the ground lost these days.
Gold losing bullish potential below $1,800
Spot gold struggles around the $1,790 level, still unable to find a clear directional trend. The bright metal has been hovering below the $1,800 threshold ever since the month started, with attempts to run beyond the level being quickly reverted.
Dogecoin proponent Mark Cuban faces class action lawsuit for promoting Voyager
Mark Cuban was slammed with a lawsuit for leveraging his years of experience to lure customers into investing their savings in Voyager’s services. Cuban is accused of promoting the bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!