Markets
While nothing says summer like a roller coaster ride, we think the equity markets will turn very flat for the next few months. Still, today's NFP could possibly lend direction to the US dollar for the next 4 to 8 weeks as we enter summertime blues, although we also think volatility will be muted in FX land.
The Harker -Jefferson harmony should be good news for the market as it reduces implied volatility around the NFP and the subsequent June FOMC meeting date with Fed policy implied futures shifting for 72% to 32 % rate hike probability.
That's not to say the grandaddy of economic data, NFP, will be a riskless cakewalk in the park event, as the deltas will be what counts. Any blockbuster plus 300 print could encourage FOMC centrists to favour a hike, whereas a sub-150 reading would certainly play nicely to the 'skip' crowd within the FOMC.
But most US economists do not think the data will likely be soft enough to damage global growth expectations, which certainly won't help the USD versus the high beta EM.
Indeed, a softer NFP report would be interpreted as USD unfavourable against both G10 and liquid EM FX currencies as traders will again begin to price in peak rates and peak US dollar.
Gold could do well on a softer print given its higher beta than all the major currencies off US short and long-term rates and is the best buy on weak US data.
Oil
Outside of the widely expected inventory draws in Q2 and possible OPEC interventions next week, we think the fundamental signals are becoming more favourable for oil markets as we are unlikely to see a global recession soon.
While manufacturing historically dominates the business cycle, and its weakness would typically be associated with an encroaching recession, the opposite read is probably more credible, namely that services are so so strong that a widespread recession is less likely, especially since manufacturing may have limited downside from these already weak levels. And given the services account for 70% of global oil demand and with more room to grow, so do oil prices.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls stay in the game and eye higher before correction
AUD/USD advanced mid-week and extended the gains on Thursday´s New York session as the US Dollar tumbled. AUD was helped by better China factory data and due to the hopes that the Federal Reserve will pause the rate hike.
EUR/USD bulls flex muscles near 1.0780 hurdle amid mixed feelings of ECB, Fed hawks, focus on US NFP
EUR/USD clings to mild gains around 1.0760-65 as it lacks follow through of the previous day’s heavy run-up amid the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US employment data. Softer Eurozone inflation, mixed comments from ECB officials prod Euro buyers.
Gold bulls can stay hopeful above $1,968, US NFP, Fed clues eyed
Gold remains around weekly top, grinds higher past key support confluence. Cautious optimism ahead of the US NFP, absence of major data/events prod XAU/USD bulls of late. Reconfiguration of Fed bets, optimism about US debt-ceiling deal keeps buyers hopeful.
Pro-XRP lawyer: Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit might be a blessing in disguise
XRP price made a decent recovery in the month of May, fueled by Ripple's chances of winning the lawsuit it is facing against the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). The cryptocurrency has amassed a huge base of supporters, which might potentially expand further regardless of the outcome.
The June rate hike needle has been moved precipitously lower
Even though equity market investors had, for the most part, looked through the debt ceiling drama, US stocks still rallied in relief rally fashion as investors revelled after perhaps one of the most significant economic downside risks of the year had been skirted.