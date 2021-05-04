Firstly there is data back to when the ETF fund began in 2006 as low as 78.43. Data correlated in the USDCHF foreign exchange pair suggests the FXF high in August 2011 is also the lows of a cycle lower from the all time in the USDCHF. In this instrument there is data available back to 1971 when the exchange rate was 4.3180.
The FXF instrument reflects the price swings of the currency pretty well since inception and as previously mentioned the instrument made a high in August 2011. This where the analysis begins on the weekly chart shown below. The correction from those highs appears to be a an Elliott Wave double three structure. The analysis continues below the monthly chart.
Secondly, as earlier mentioned the decline from the August 2011 highs appears to be an Elliott Wave double three structure. In the second swing of a double three Elliott Wave structure, it generally will reach a price where it is equal to the first swing. When a cycle ends it will show in momentum indicators usually before price makes it obvious. These cycle highs and lows are in the blue color as shown on the chart above (w)-(x) & the proposed (y) that ended January 2021 in wave b (red).
I will mention how this target area lower is obtained in conclusion. Take a Fibonacci extension tool on your chart platform. Beginning at the August 2011 highs as point 1, trace down to the January 2015 lows where the blue (w) is for point 2. Now trace back up to January 2015 blue wave (x) highs for point 3. This will give the equal legs area (not shown) at 70.95.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold: Bulls and bears battle it out at critical resistance
Gold has something to offer for both the bulls and the bears. The daily and weekly outlook is in contrast to that of the monthly out look at this juncture.
ETH waits for no one, while art market goes crypto
Bitcoin price wavers at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price 6-Week Rate of Change (ROC) indicator warns of extended conditions. Ripple price fumbles inverse head-and-shoulder bottom breakout with double-digit reversal.
Tesla shares close to breakout, sub $500 will be target if they do
Tesla shares suffer broad-based sell off on Tuesday. TSLA looks to break out of lower end of triangle formation. TSLA shares will target sub $500 if breaks lower.