Share:

S&P 500 didn‘t take well to the dual Swiss (SNB and CS) news with respect to the still too easy financial conditions, regardless of the Fed‘s tightening plans to bring up the Fed funds rate to well over 5%, and keep it there – as they say – for years. Yesterday‘s unemployment claims are already revealing the job market as starting to slow down, and the layoffs would spread beyond tech.

Stocks proved the cautious call from the European morning as right, and that got further reflected even before consumer confidence data comes out. I don‘t think that would trigger any game changing rally in stocks today.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed serving you all already in, which comes on top of getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox. Plenty gets addressed there (or on Telegram if you prefer), but the analyses (whether short or long format, depending on market action) over email are the bedrock.

So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and that you have my Twitter profile open with notifications on so as not to miss a thing, and to benefit from extra intraday calls.

Let‘s move right into the charts.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook

The bulls lost the benefit of the doubt, and I‘m not looking for any serious retracement of yesterday‘s downside. 4,045 followed by the key 4,010s support is of utmost importance so that the bulls can regroup and surprise on any not hot CPI figure Tuesday. 4,092 seems as a resistance that would prove hard to crack even on Monday.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Gold and silver aren‘t showing strength, and the short-term hesitation indicates a bit more downswide as very much possible in the short run. With the return of inflation (remember how the prior declines owed much to energy and used car prices), we‘re looking at metals to come back to the spotlight while crude oil returns above $80s with ease and copper maintains $4.