Markets
US PMI’s unexpectedly turned out to have the biggest intraday market impact yesterday. Traditionally, they don’t carry that much weight with main focus on monthly ISM surveys. A significant setback In the August US services ISM (44.1 from 47.3 vs 49.8 expected) temporary stopped the USD-rally while providing (minor) intraday relief for US Treasuries. Especially as they were followed by a huge drop in new home sales (see below) and bigger than expected decline of the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index (-8 from 0 vs -2 expected). In the end, they didn’t alter the technical pictures though. EMU PMI’s earlier on the day fell as well, but the setback was modest and largely in line with consensus. The US treasury yield curve eventually steepened with daily yield changes ranging between -1 bp (2-yr) and +3 bps (30-yr). The German yield curve steepened as well with yield changes varying between -4 bps (2-yr) and +3.5 bps (30-yr). The long end of the yield curves probably suffered from a late spike in oil prices which needed some time to soak the Saudi hint on an OPEC production cut. Brent crude touched $100/b for the first time since early August. EUR/USD closed at 0.9970 following a volatile day in between 0.9901 (new low) and 1.0018. Sterling recovered some additional ground against the euro following last week’s failed test of the EUR/GBP 0.85 area. Gilt underperformance for now beats dismal eco numbers. European and US stock markets managed to limit the losses to around 0.5%.
Today’s eco calendar is thin with only US durable goods orders and pending home sales. They probably won’t have any intraday market impact. Following yesterday’s price action (intraday attempt to correct on ruling trends), this setting might set the stage for some consolidation. Since early last week, markets went to a more neutral positioning going into Friday’s key note address at the Jackson Hole symposium by Fed Chair Powell. Minneapolis Fed Kashkari overnight strengthen the Fed’s guide line that it’s “very clear” that the Fed needs to tighten monetary policy further. The very worse outcome is an unanchoring of inflation expectations which would ask a Vocker-esque response by the Fed. Therefore, frontloading is the way to go, even as the economy shows signs of slowing.
News headlines
US new home sales in July dropped to the lowest level since 2016. Sales declined 12.6% M/M to reach an annualized pace of 511 000. The June figure was also downwardly revised to 585 000. Sales of New homes in July were 29.6% lower compared to the same month last year. The peak of the current cycle was set in January of 2021 (993k). The slowdown is sales is caused by an ongoing rise in mortgage rates. Still, homes prices continue to rise. The average US new house price in July rose 18.3% Y/Y. At the same time, the inventory of new homes available for sale rose to 464 000, the highest level since 2008. While construction of most of these house still had to be finished, the high inventory gradually might slow prices rises over time.
According to a report of CTK news service, the Czech government and the labor unions agreed on a 10% pay increase from September for a group of 365 000 public sector employees. The increase applies to civil servants and non-teaching staff in education. The pay rise is calculated to have an additional budgetary cost of CZK 1.1bn this year. 2022 wage growth is still subject to a further agreement. The wage increase comes in a context where Czech inflation already printed at 17.5% Y/Y in July and is expected to near the 20% area later this year.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 0.9900 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is heading south towards two-decade lows near 0.9900, as risk-off flows dominate and offer support to the safe-haven US dollar. The German energy crisis has put EUR bulls on the tenterhooks.
GBP/USD battles 1.1800 amid USD recovery, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading in the red around 1.1800, eyeing the 2.5-year low in early Europe. The US dollar finds fresh demand amid risk-aversion. Money market bets hint at a 4.0% BOE rate by March 2023 from the 1.75% current, despite mixed UK PMIs.
Gold steadies near $1,750 as central bankers head to Jackson Hole Premium
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined near $1,745-46, following the rebound from the monthly low, as traders brace for Wednesday’s European session. The US dollar retreat underpins the recovery as yields ease, recession woes test XAU/USD bulls.
XRP: A high-risk, high-reward edition for the brave souls
XRP price shows a tight consolidation that could potentially indicate an explosive move in the making. Correctly identifying the direction and timing of the breakout could result in massive gains for investors.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!