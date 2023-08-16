Economic readings continue to point to a “soft landing” through the next few months, characterized by low and falling inflation and a resilient labor market. Consequently, the Fed raised interest rates for what is probably the last time during the current cycle. The concern for markets this week shifted to the sustainability of continued fiscal spending in a world where the unemployment rate remains below trend and the economy is not clearly in a recession.
Coupled with the policy shift from the Bank of Japan, which raised its upper bound for the 10Y JGB yield to 1.00%, the expectations for higher risk premium in longer maturity bonds could spill over to spread sectors and equities as higher term premium could push credit and equity risk premia higher.
1. Rebalancing of labor market
The Jobs to Workers gap continues to tighten, led by a decline of job openings of 2.5 million jobs since the middle of 2022, signaling the easing of the labor backlog since COVID. The number of unemployed has remained relatively stable and has not risen significantly.
2. Inflation expectations normalizing
Consumer inflation surveys and market-based measures have normalized – the inflation psychology remains anchored to trend inflation. Falling inflation expectations is an additional positive data point that gives the FOMC the ability to stop raising policy rates.
3. Bear steepening of the yield curve
In early August, market concern shifted to the sustainability of fiscal spending and increased Treasury issuance. The expected path of Fed Funds has remained largely stable since the July FOMC meeting, while term premium popped higher – signaling that investors are demanding more premium for taking on longer maturities. As a result, the long end of the US yield curve moved higher while the short end remained largely the same – a rare “bear steepening” of the yield curve.
4. Real interest rates could start to restrict economic growth
Real interest rates are the cost of capital for the US economy and have now closed the gap with US GDP. A negative GDP/Real Yield Gap has historically resulted in economic slowdowns, will this time be different?
5. Continue to favor MBS over corporates
We continue to underweight corporate bonds versus MBS. The MBS basis is the most elevated versus corporate bond spreads in over 15 years. For a sector that provides a quality, liquidity, and spread pickup, we believe MBS continues to provide a compelling opportunity.
VALUEWALK LLC is not a registered or licensed investment advisor in any jurisdiction. Nothing on this website or related properties should be considered personalized investments advice. Any investments recommended here in should be made only after consulting with your personal investment advisor and only after performing your own research and due diligence, including reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the issuer of any security. VALUEWALK LLC, its managers, its employees, affiliates and assigns (collectively “The Company”) do not make any guarantee or warranty about the advice provided on this website or what is otherwise advertised above. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. The Company disclaims any liability in the event any information, commentary, analysis, opinions, advice and/or recommendations provided herein prove to be inaccurate, incomplete or unreliable, or result in any investment or other losses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.2700 in the European morning on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual Core CPI inflation held steady at 6.9 in July and helped Pound Sterling show resilience against its rivals.
EUR/USD remains in defensive mode above the 1.0900 area, Eurozone GDP eyed
The EUR/USD pair trades on a defensive note around the 1.0915 mark heading into the early European session on Wednesday. Market players await the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q2 and Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for July, due later this week.
Gold holds above $1,900 as Fed Minutes loom
Gold Price recovers from the lowest level since late June as the market prepares for the Fed monetary policy meeting minutes. Adding strength to the corrective bounce could be the latest cautious optimism in the market amid hopes of more stimulus from China, as well as an end to Fed’s tightening cycle due to the recently mixed US data.
INJ, GRT, AGIX, ROSE prices dip as SEC chair Gary Gensler alludes to a shifted gaze toward AI tokens
US SEC Chair Gary Gensler has recently commented on AI, describing it as "the most transformative tech of our time." Nevertheless, Gensler noted that securities law could be implicated based on how AI tech is used.
The Dollar’s still got the groove
The combination of US yields at their highs and some intense pressure on emerging market currencies are maintaining the US dollar's status as a worthy safe haven.