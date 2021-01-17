- EUR/USD on the brink of an upside correction on the lower time frames before resuming medium-term downtrend.
- Monthly demand below the market would be targetted before the resumption of the longer-term uptrend.
EUR/USD has been rejected from the monthly support in a correction of the monthly bullish impulse. With some more work to do below the structure, the bears have the upper hand, albeit potentially only momentarily.
The following is a top-down analysis from which deciphers where the next bearish opportunity could evolve before the resumption of the uptrend.
Monthly charts
The monthly chart has corrected to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, but there could still be some more room to go until the correction meets prior resistance.
In doing so, there will be a bearish prospect on the lower time frames before the bulls take back control.
As ca be seen, the bulls are already outside of the long-term bearish channel.
Weekly chart
The weekly charts show that the price is now below an important resistance structure.
In a continuation on the lower time frames to the downside for the week ahead, the chart will be forming a weekly overextended M-formation.
Daily chart
The weekly price action would enable a retest of the daily structure before the downside continues.
4-hour chart
The price on the 4-hour chart is overextended and due for a correction. Bears will wait for the price to correct before seeking an optimal entry to target monthly demand.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears attack 0.7700 ahead of China GDP
AUD/USD extends Friday’s downbeat momentum towards the 0.7700 threshold at the start of Monday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair declined the most since late October the previous day as the US dollar benefitted from the risk-off mood.
GBP/USD: Battles 1.3600 inside monthly rising wedge on 4H
GBP/USD fails to keep the uptick beyond 1.3606 during the initial Asian trading on Monday. The cable dropped to the lowest since January 12 on Friday but couldn’t slip beneath the 100-bar SMA. The rising wedge formation on ...
Gold: Further decline toward $1,800 remains on the cards
Gold failed to stage a convincing rebound this week. After losing more than 2% in the previous week, the XAU/USD pair extended its slide on Monday and touched its lowest level since early December at $1,817.
Darkest before dawn
The upcoming economic news is likely to be dreadful, and if it is not dreadful, it will be mostly ignored. This includes the release of the preliminary January PMI figures at the end of the week. Japan is extending its national emergency to another five prefectures, which collectively account for over half of the nation's GDP.
DXY breaks above key downtrend, eyes move above 91.00
USD has been strongly supported on what has shaped up to be a very much risk off final trading day of the week. Most G10/USD pairs have seen significant weakness, aside from CHF/USD and JPY/USD, given that the two currencies are also considered “safe havens”.