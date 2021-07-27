USDCAD is confronting an immediate resistance zone from a line-up of recent familiar highs around 1.2587 until the Ichimoku cloud’s lower surface at 1.2615. The advancing simple moving averages (SMAs) are defending the short-term upside structure, in spite of the price pullback from the 5½-month high of 1.2807.
The consolidation in the price after the plunge is showing that downside pressures have somewhat subsided, as the pair acquires some footing off the 100-period SMA as well. The stance in the Ichimoku lines further suggests that negative momentum has somewhat dried up, while the short-term oscillators are confirming a spark in opposing positive sentiment. The MACD, in the negative region, is holding above its red trigger line, while the RSI is signaling that buyers are fighting to sustain the upward drive. The positively charged stochastic oscillator is also promoting bullish price action.
If sellers gain a clear advantage, initial critical downside constraints may arise from the nearby support section formed from the 100-period SMA, at the 1.2537 low until the 1.2500 handles, fortified by an overlapping supportive line pulled from the 1.2057 marks. Should the price break beneath these critical barricades, the 1.2425-1.2445 base, reinforced by the 200-period SMA at 1.2418, could apply the brakes to the decline before it gains a significant downside pace.
To the upside, buyers could encounter an immediate tough resistance zone from the 1.2587 barriers until the 50-period SMA, residing at the cloud’s lower surface of 1.2615. Pushing higher, the blue Kijun-sen line at 1.2626 and the cloud may impede the pair from steering towards the inside swing low of 1.2672. Should buying interest persist past the 1.2672 obstacles, this could cheer the bulls to test the 1.2729 high, keeping their eyes on the peak.
Summarizing, USDCAD’s short-term picture is sustaining a bullish tone on the condition that the price persists above the 1.2500 hurdles, the supportive line, and the 200-period SMA.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides from 1.18 amid risk-off mood, US data eyed
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, falling as the US dollar benefits from the risk-off mood. Worries about covid, China's techlash and tensions ahead of the Fed are weighing on sentiment. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.38 as the dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading below 1.38, as the safe-haven dollar gains ground across the board. Earlier, sterling benefited from the drop in British covid cases.
Gold slips below $1,800 as USD lingers near highs
Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.
Dogecoin to retest critical support before overcoming doubt
Dogecoin price thrilled investors after posting a 17% surge on July 26. Following the swing high, DOGE has wiped out most of those gains as it retraces.
FX: 10 things to watch this week
Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...