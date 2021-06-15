Recommendation for feeder cattle: Buy

Buy Stop: Above 155.

Stop Loss: Below 145.

RSI: Neutral.

MACD: Sell.

MA(200): Neutral.

Fractals: Buy.

Parabolic SAR: Buy.

Bollinger Bands: Neutral.

Chart analysis

On the daily time frame, FCATTLE: D1 bounced off the upper line of the previous neutral range and formed a gap. A number of technical analysis indicators have generated signals for further growth. We are not ruling out a bullish movement if FCATTLE rises above its last high: 155. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal and 3 last lower fractals: 145. After opening a pending order, move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal minimum. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (145) without activating the order (155), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.

Fundamental analysis

The slaughter of cattle has increased in the United States. Will FCATTLE quotes continue to rise? According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the slaughter of cattle in the United States last week amounted to 665 thousand heads. This is 20 thousand heads more than last year's level. Investors expect an increase in demand for beef in the summer season thanks to the easing of quarantine and the reopening of restaurants and cafes following the massive coronavirus vaccination. In April of this year, the export of American beef has noticeably increased.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.