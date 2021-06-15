Recommendation for feeder cattle: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 155.
Stop Loss: Below 145.
RSI: Neutral.
MACD: Sell.
MA(200): Neutral.
Fractals: Buy.
Parabolic SAR: Buy.
Bollinger Bands: Neutral.
Chart analysis
On the daily time frame, FCATTLE: D1 bounced off the upper line of the previous neutral range and formed a gap. A number of technical analysis indicators have generated signals for further growth. We are not ruling out a bullish movement if FCATTLE rises above its last high: 155. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal and 3 last lower fractals: 145. After opening a pending order, move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal minimum. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (145) without activating the order (155), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
The slaughter of cattle has increased in the United States. Will FCATTLE quotes continue to rise? According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the slaughter of cattle in the United States last week amounted to 665 thousand heads. This is 20 thousand heads more than last year's level. Investors expect an increase in demand for beef in the summer season thanks to the easing of quarantine and the reopening of restaurants and cafes following the massive coronavirus vaccination. In April of this year, the export of American beef has noticeably increased.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, choppy after US retail sales missed estimates with a drop of 1.3% but on top of upward revisions. Increases in producer prices accelerated last month.
GBP/USD plunges to fresh 2-month lows
GBP/USD retreated sharply from a daily high at 1.4128 to the current 1.4040 region, as the greenback continues to strengthen ahead of the Fed’s decision. UK’s delayed reopening and Brexit uncertainty weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Bitcoin continues to range higher, but altcoins suffer
Bitcoin price has experienced a 32% upswing over the past six days and might retrace to gather more steam. Ethereum price performance is lackluster as it rallied roughly 17% in the same period as BTC.
Tesla still stuck in first gear
Tesla stock recovered last week as some investor enthusiasm finally returned to the stock with the release of the new Model S Plaid at Tesla's Freemont factory.