Tech suffers as inflation fears Linger while UK PM Johnson confirms lockdown easing [Video]

- Wrap up of yesterday and why US tech sold off (00:00).
- Technical levels of note in Nasdaq 100 futures (5:44).
- Tesla shares closing in on multi-month trendline (8:28).
- Colonial Pipeline sees operations back up this week (10:06).
- GBP at highest level since February (12:14).
- UK PM Boris Johnson confirms lockdown easing (13:30).
- Chinese PPI rises at fastest pace since 2017 (15:22).
- COVID and vaccine update (16:51).
- Main calendar events today (20:00).
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2150 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment gauge beat expectations with 84.4 points. Earlier, concerns about inflation boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the fresh highs. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid fears of inflation. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
200-DMA might cap XAU/USD ahead of US CPI on Wednesday
Gold refreshed multi-month tops on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. A modest USD rebound held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains.
SHIB price skyrockets as Binance Lists Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu
“DOGE killer” Shiba Inu coin has reached a new all-time high as it rides on bullish momentum from recent crypto exchange listings. SHIB price has climbed by over 2,260% in the past week, as many investors missed out on the Dogecoin pump.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.