Rising Covid cases don’t overwhelm stock investors, tech stocks renew record, yet oil and energy stocks feel the pinch of a retreat in crude prices ahead of Thursday’s OPEC+ decision.

Apple gains a further positive momentum, while the Roblox-Netflix teaming up for Stranger Things experience looks promising for Roblox future business.

Moderna hits a fresh record on news that its vaccine fights well the Delta variant, but the price seems overstretched at the current levels.

On the economic data front, investors will be closely watching the ADP report, and given the circumstances, the numbers better be good.