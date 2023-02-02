I am not one for trying to pre-empt the data releases but, when we have strong correlation and three support levels lining up at the same zone, I must take a look.

Let us look at the GBP basket first.

We have completed a bullish Gartley formation on the 8-hour chart. This give GBP a bullish/positive bias.

GBP basket 8-hour

GBPUSD weekly chart and we have a medium term barrier at 1.2499. A rejection here and we could see the BC leg of a bat formation commencing (selling rallies).

GBPUSD one-hour chart and we look to be forming a Butterfly pattern completing close to 1.2480. I have three levels of support:

Bespoke support at 1.2319 (dashed purple line).

Yesterdays POC (point of control) at 1.2320 (solid red Line).

Yesterday’s open at 1.2318 (orange line).

With a 30 pip stop this offer a 5:1 risk/reward trade going into the figures.

Note: It must trigger before the figures.

Entry: Long 1.2320 stop 1.2290 target 1.2475