I am not one for trying to pre-empt the data releases but, when we have strong correlation and three support levels lining up at the same zone, I must take a look.
Let us look at the GBP basket first.
We have completed a bullish Gartley formation on the 8-hour chart. This give GBP a bullish/positive bias.
GBP basket 8-hour
GBPUSD weekly chart and we have a medium term barrier at 1.2499. A rejection here and we could see the BC leg of a bat formation commencing (selling rallies).
GBPUSD one-hour chart and we look to be forming a Butterfly pattern completing close to 1.2480. I have three levels of support:
-
Bespoke support at 1.2319 (dashed purple line).
-
Yesterdays POC (point of control) at 1.2320 (solid red Line).
-
Yesterday’s open at 1.2318 (orange line).
With a 30 pip stop this offer a 5:1 risk/reward trade going into the figures.
Note: It must trigger before the figures.
Entry: Long 1.2320 stop 1.2290 target 1.2475
