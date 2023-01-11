-
And it’s Jeffrey vs. Jamie – Oh boy….This is gonna be fun.
-
Jamie says rates are going up and Jeffrey says ‘not happening’.
-
Oil up, Gold up, and European markets are also up.
-
Treasury yields fall.
-
Try the Rigatoni in a Gorgonzola Dolce Cream Sauce.
Stocks rallied – kind of hard, but not really hard…the Dow added 189 pts or 0.6%, the S&P gained 28 or 0.7%, the Nasdaq advanced by 106 pts or 1%, the Russell added 27 pts or 1.5% while the Transports tacked on 37 pts or 0.3%.
And it’s that ‘FED will cave story’ all over again….Bloomberg said it best.
“Stocks Bounce Back with Brewing Optimism Over CPI..”
(Brewing Optimism is all the smart logic algos needed!).
So, the traders and the algos raised the temperature in the room – betting that the CPI report will not only weaken, but weaken beyond even what the very optimistic estimates already are…thus ‘building a case’ for the FED to stop the madness and pause further rate hikes beyond March.
And what made it more curious – according to the report was that JJ was speaking at a conference in Stockholm, Sweden yesterday and stayed silent on anything to do with US interest rates, – leaving some to suggest that he is ‘changing his mind’….But, he did say that ‘stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be politically unpopular’. So, the early morning choppiness gave way to a steady march higher by days’ end. To be clear – it is all speculation – the FED did not change the narrative (yet)….
And then, Doubleline’s CEO – Jeffrey Gundlach stood up and said – ‘Don’t be ridiculous, the FED? …...Investors need to pay 100% attention to what the bond market is saying rather than what the FED is telling you they are saying’ …In fact he said it this way.
“My 40 plus years of experience in finance strongly recommends that investors should look at what the market says over what the FED says” this echo’s the comments he made on Twitter last week when he said.
“There is no way the FED is going to 5%. The FED is not in control, the bond market is in control”
And that’s all the opposition had to hear….it was music to their ears….You see – the FED heads have all told us that they expect to take rates beyond the current target range of 4.25% - 4.5%, in fact – they plan on taking it to >5% - maybe 5.5%, but swaps are pricing in less than 5% - he then went onto say that JJ will cut rates before the ball drops on 2024 as the coming recession takes a bite out of us…..
You see – when the NFP report revealed declining wage gains and the PMI revealed a contraction in the services sector - treasury yields tumbled across the curve – the 2 yr. which was yielding 4.45% on Monday ended yesterday yielding 4.25% and this morning the yield has dropped to 4.21% - so Jeffrey says forget what FED heads - JJ, Neely, Mary, Raffi, Tommy, Jimmy, Suzy, Lael, Loretta, Ester, Charlie and Lorie tell you….they don’t know what they are talking about….He then went onto say that an inverted yield curve has ALWAYS predicted recessions (or economic slumps as he called it) and it happened in ‘short order’….
OK – ready? The yield curve has now been inverted for 10 months – 10 months…and we still don’t have an official recession as defined by the NBER - so I would say – ‘Jeff, slow down big boy….how are you defining short order? 12 – 15 months? Because that is about what it’s gonna be by the time, they ‘call it’. And 12 – 15 months is not ‘short order’ in my book….but maybe in the big scheme of time – 12 – 15 months is nothing - almost like a pimple on your arse…(using the British version so to avoid being offensive!) LOL….
On the other side of the wall is none other than JPM CEO Jamie Dimon…remember he was the one that warned of the coming hurricane back in June of 2022 – when the CPI was on its way up to 9.1% - well yesterday he came out and said that the FED might have to raise rates to 6% to fight inflation – now he is a bit outside the bell curve on this, but qualified it by saying this.
“first they need to take it to 5%, pause and then reassess – which might mean they need to go to 6%” by next fall…. because in his view – inflation is not going to react the way many people expect….and pivot? That word doesn’t exist in Jamie’s mind…….so now we have 2 of the biggest names on the street in direct contradiction to each other – trying to prove who has the ‘biggest set’ of (Well……you fill in the blank)….and THAT IS WHAT MAKES A MARKET (buyers and sellers)….This is gonna get good now…..because neither of these guys likes to lose, but one of them has to, so, I ask who will it be? Bets anyone?
OK – now that we got that out of the way….
On top of this drama, the World Bank slashed the global growth rate in 2023 – from 3% to 1.7% - making it the 3rd weakest growth rate in as many decades saying that
“global growth has slowed to the extent that the global economy is perilously close to falling into a recession…”
World Bank President – Davey Malpass said he is ‘deeply concerned that the slowdown may persist, but that China might just be a bright spot…’ – well that’s a positive!
Eco data today is about Mortgage Apps – last week they declined by 10.3%, what happens today? Recall, February starts the ‘Spring Market’ for housing….as mortgage rates hover around 7%. And did you see what the #1 player in the business - Wells Fargo did? They are getting out of the mortgage business. They no longer want to be the bank that everyone goes to….and they are also shutting down the correspondent business – that bought loans from 3rd party lenders as they ‘shrink the mortgage servicing portfolio through asset sales’.
And what happens next – Yes sir….another fresh round of layoffs- but they have not disclosed how many people are getting thrown out…..So, what does this mean? Is WFC sounding the housing alarm? Did they decide they wanted out of the business because the coming slowdown (recession) might prove to much? Unemployment will rise, the economy will stall, and mortgage defaults will rise and they don’t want to be caught holding the bag?
Which btw brings up another point this week…listen very closely to what all of the banks are saying about ‘loan loss reserves’……last quarter – they revealed that they are building a war chest to protect the banks from projected rising defaults – what will they say this quarter? Are they allocating even more funds to the war chest? Because if so, that is a tell-tale sign about what they really think is about to happen….
Now oil ended the day at $74.70….after trading in a tight range of $74.40/$74.78…and this morning oil is trading at $75.40. Yesterday the API (American Petroleum Institute) told us that crude stockpiles grew by 14.9 mil barrels week over week, which isn’t necessarily a positive, but it was offset by the expectation that a China re-opening will propel demand higher….and if the FED eases back because inflation weakens, expect the dollar to weaken and that’s good for the commodity complex. We remain in the $70/$80 range.
Gold ended the day at $1877 after trading in the $1876/$1882 range…. this morning gold is kissing $1890/oz – up $13 as we inch ever closer to $1900….as physical demand, momentum and the weaker dollar help send the precious metal higher as analysts expect gold to perform well this year.
This morning at 5 am - US futures are UP …. Dow futures +60, the S&P’s up 7, the Nasdaq is ahead by 18 and the Russell is gaining 4 pts. Other than the mortgage data – there are no other macro data points to drive the action – so investors, traders and algos will position themselves for what they all think will happen tomorrow.
European markets are also up across the board – with the Eurostoxx index leading the pack at +0.85% and Spain lagging a bit only up 0.2%. Investors there, like here, are biding their time, waiting for the next big data point…. Now, Bobby Holzman – ECB policy maker told the Euromoney Conference that ECB rates will ‘have to rise significantly further to levels that are sufficiently restrictive’ in order to bring inflation back to the 2% target…. hmmm Now, look at all the chaos that could bring…. ‘Significantly further and sufficiently restrictive….’ – talk about leaving the door wide open to any interpretation!
The S&P closed the day at 3919 up 28 pts – once again piercing the up trending 50 dma at 3907… We are only 24 hours away from the December CPI report – I would expect more chatter today…. with the media focusing on Jeffy and Jamie’s analysis ahead of the actual report along with the latest World Bank commentary.
Let’s see who else comes out of the woodwork to take sides…. It will be very interesting to see how investors interpret the expected weaker data in light of all the recent commentary. Remember, the tone can change on a dime (and usually does) and if there is any indication that the current FED narrative is about to change – then watch out….the algo’s will go hyperbolic….and a 3% or 5% move up would not surprise me at all. Which makes me ask that question once again…..Is the tone so negative that its positive?
T minus 24 hrs….so sit tight, once the booster rockets fire, there’s no turning back…
Rigatoni in a gorgonzola dolce cream
For this you need: 1 lb. of rigatoni, olive oil, 3 medium shallots chopped, frozen peas, 1 pound of sweet Italian sausage – out of the casing, 6 ounces gorgonzola dolce, 1 cup heavy cream, flat leaf parsley minced, s&p and of course fresh grated Parmegiana or if you’d rather – fresh grated Pecorino Romano – but not both.
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil.
In a large sauté pan – big enough to accommodate the pasta, heat up a splash of oil and brown the sausage…when browned, remove and set aside in a bowl.
Add another splash of olive oil to the sauté pan and add the shallots…. Sauté until soft (about 4-5 minutes) then add in the peas, cream, and gorgonzola cheese. Heat the sauce on med high, then reduce to simmer. Now – add back the sausage and blend.
While you are doing this – put the pasta in the water and cook for 8 mins – You don’t want it to be completely done…. Using a slotted spoon – remove the pasta from the water and add to the sauté pan. Do NOT throw the pasta water out! Then add in about ½ c of the pasta water…keeping the heat on simmer – let the pasta finish cooking in the sauté pan…adding a bit more water if it appears to be drying out…This should only take another 2 mins or so….
Remove the pan from the heat and mix in the parsley. Taste tests the sauce and add s&p to taste.
If the pasta sucks up the sauce – just add more of the reserved pasta water, a bit at a time, to bring the consistency back to perfect. Serve with the grated cheese of your choice. Parmegiana or Pecorino Romano.
General Disclosures
Information and commentary provided by ButcherJoseph Asset Management, LLC (“BJAM”), are opinions and should not be construed as facts. The market commentary is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a solicitation to invest or increase investments in BJAM products or the products of BJAM affiliates. The information contained herein constitutes general information and is not directed to, designed for, or individually tailored to, any particular investor or potential investor. This report is not intended to be a client-specific suitability analysis or recommendation, an offer to participate in any investment, or a recommendation to buy, hold or sell securities. Do not use this report as the sole basis for investment decisions. Do not select an asset class or investment product based on performance alone. Consider all relevant information, including your existing portfolio, investment objectives, risk tolerance, liquidity needs and investment time horizon. There can be no guarantee that any of the described objectives can be achieved. BJAM does not undertake to advise you of any change in its opinions or the information contained in this report. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Information provided from third parties was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no reservation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness.
Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk and there can be no assurance that any specific investment will be profitable. The price of any investment may rise or fall due to changes in the broad markets or changes in a company’s financial condition and may do so unpredictably. BJAM does not make any representation that any strategy will or is likely to achieve returns similar to those shown in any performance results that may be illustrated in this presentation. There is no assurance that a portfolio will achieve its investment objective.
Definitions and Indices
The S&P 500 Index is a stock market index based on the market capitalization of 500 leading companies publicly traded in the U.S. stock market, as determined by Standard & Poor’s.
UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED, INDEX RETURNS REFLECT THE REINVESTMENT OF INCOME DIVIDENDS AND CAPITAL GAINS, IF ANY, BUT DO NOT REFLECT FEES, BROKERAGE COMMISSIONS OR OTHER EXPENSES OF INVESTING. INVESTORS CAN NOT MAKE DIRECT INVESTMENTS INTO ANY INDEX.
BJAM is an investment advisor registered in North Carolina and Arizona. Such registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. BJAM’s advisory fee and risks are fully detailed in Part 2 of its Form ADV, available upon request.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh multi-month highs above 1.0770
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since late May above 1.0770. Hawkish comments from ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn and the renewed US Dollar weakness seem to be fueling the pair's upside.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2150 as US Dollar weakens
GBP/USD has gained traction and recovered toward 1.2150 after having declined to the 1.2100 area earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes holding in positive territory after the opening bell, the US Dollar struggles to find demand, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold buyers surge on dips, but bearish correction around the corner
Gold rallied early Wednesday to a fresh 8-month high but retreated ahead of Wall Street’s opening to trade in the red around the $1,873 level. Price action remained choppy ahead of the one first-tier event of the week.
BTC Trading Plan: Wait for the fireworks on Thursday and plan for $19,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is currently trading against a 6% profit for the year after a massive drop in 2022. 2023 has thus far witnessed a nice 180-degree turnaround of sentiment.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): US CPI to cap risk on moves
Risk markets remain on the front foot with a positive Asian session leading to modest gains again in Europe on Wednesday morning. Some surprise upside data from Australian inflation and retail sales data was brushed off despite more hawkish possibilities.