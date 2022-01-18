Stocks remained above their previous low on Friday, and today they are expected to open much lower. Will the downtrend continue?
The S&P 500 index gained 0.08% and it closed at 4,662.85 on Friday after bouncing from the daily low of 4,614.75. The broad stock market’s gauge remained above its Jan. 10 local low of 4,582.24. It continues to trade within an over two-month long consolidation. Late December – early January consolidation along the 4,800 level was a topping pattern and the index fell to its previous trading range. This morning the market is expected to open 0.9% lower so we may see an attempt at breaking below the 4,600 level.
The nearest important resistance level is at around 4,680-4,700. On the other hand, the support level is at 4,580-4,600, marked by the recent local low. The S&P 500 is still trading within a medium-term consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart:
Nasdaq 100 bounced from 16,000 resistance level
The technology Nasdaq 100 index remains relatively weaker than the broad stock market. On Jan. 10 it fell to the local low of 15,165.53. The Nasdaq 100 was almost 1600 points or 9.5% below the Nov. 22 record high of 16,764.85. Last week it bounced from the 16,000 level and it went closer to the local low again. It still trades along the September’s local high, as we can see on the daily chart:
Apple extends its consolidation
Recently, Apple stock broke below its two-month long upward trend line after reaching the new record high of $182.94. So far, it looks like a downward correction and the nearest important support level is at $165-170, marked by the previous highs and lows. The stock trades within an over month-long consolidation of around $170-180.
Is this a medium-term topping pattern? It’s getting very hard to fundamentally justify the Apple’s current market capitalization of around $3 trillion.
Conclusion
The S&P 500 index is expected to open 0.9% lower this morning following global stock markets’ weakness amid Russia-Ukraine tensions and worse-than-expected economic data releases. So the market will get close to the recent local lows and the support level of around 4,580-4,600 again. There have been no confirmed short-term positive signals so far. However, we may see another intraday rebound later in the day. The quarterly earnings releases remain a bullish factor for stocks.
Here’s the breakdown:
-
The S&P 500 will likely get back to the 4,600 level this morning; later we may see another intraday rebound.
-
In our opinion no positions are currently justified from the risk/reward point of view.
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains and trades around 1.1350
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. Focus remains on mounting inflationary pressures and upcoming central banks’ announcements.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold: Bullish breakout exposes November monthly high at 1,877.15
Spot gold trades above $1,840 a troy ounce, at levels last seen in November 2021. The bright metal soared through the American session amid persistent concerns about inflation and volatile US government bond yields.
Shiba Inu price has a good chance to surge to $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further.
Yields everywhere are rising too far, too fast: Could we expect them to settle down?
Today we get housing starts and permits, but expectations are running low because of Omicron and bad weather. It’s not exactly an inspiring bit of data, anyway. In fact, the juicy data is from Canada, CPI today and retail sales on Friday. There is still chatter about a BoC hike next week.